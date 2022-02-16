Happy Wednesday. I’m currently on a flight to LA for SheBelieves Cup, so while I catch up on some sleep, here’s some of what happened yesterday.

We begin with jersey updates for D.C. United, and Pablo Maurer is giving us some nuggets:

Jersey is very, very plain which makes it very wearable for the average joe, I’d say. But it’s also incredibly uninspired. — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) February 15, 2022

Uninspired is not a word I would like to describe my new jersey, so hopefully D.C. United’s jersey has something else hidden on it that will give it some pop.

But wait, what about the cherry blossom jerseys that were rumored?

#DCU are still planning a cherry-blossom-themed kit for next year, I’m told. Hugely positive news imo.#RCTID have set a very high bar here… pic.twitter.com/FZjILO7Ywx — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) February 15, 2022

We got one more year to see how it would work. Word is the Washington Spirit were also planning a cherry blossom kit (they could have been first to market among the professional teams). But...

You know what’s wild, the Spirit batted around the idea of doing a Cherry Blossom kit last year, and many players raised an objection to it. Didn’t even want a cherry-blossom-themed captain’s band. ‍♂️ https://t.co/r3ZII5szwV — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) February 15, 2022

So, us fans of the cherry blossom jerseys, it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer for our professional soccer teams to make it happen. Until then, I got what you need:

The universe knew these were coming today, because this timing is perfect. And these jerseys are beautiful!! @AO_DC pic.twitter.com/ftkpTQtkpf — Donald Wine II (@blazindw) February 16, 2022

Players’ union survey shows opposition to men’s World Cup every two years - BBC

See? This whole thing about how the players crave being in more World Cups? Well, the players have spoken, and over 75% of them hate the idea of a World Cup every 2 years. Probably because, you know, they would just be playing soccer 500 days a year.

Black History Month: Sol shines bright - SSFC

Sol Campbell is one of the great defenders in England’s history, and he’s the latest subject in my Black History Month series over at Stars & Stripes FC.

New England Revolution reach CCL quarterfinals after Haiti’s Cavaly AS withdraws - MLS

Cavaly AS couldn’t get the visas required to visit the United States, so they decided to forfeit their Concacaf Champions League tie against the New England Revolution. The Revs go straight to the quarterfinals.

MLS Fantasy is back for 2022! - BRU

It’s almost fantasy soccer time! Our very own MLS Fantasy insider BlasianSays gives you the low down on what’s changed and who you should be considering to round out your lineup.

LAFC’s Carlos Vela affirms Mexico time is over but Galaxy’s ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez open to ‘El Tri’ return - ESPNFC

Carlos Vela confirmed in an interview today that he is done with the Mexican national team, while Chicharito kept open the possibility that he would one day return to the team.

D.C. United 2022 MLS season preview: Tactics, predicted XI, predictions - 90min

It’s a thorough breakdown of the D.C. United roster and how 90min thinks they will do this season in MLS.

That’s it for now. Enjoy!