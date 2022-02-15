Good afternoon! It’s a late Freedom Kicks, with D.C. United still very quietly going about their preseason in California while the Washington Spirit are in Florida. What do we have for you? Well, how about three hours of podcasts about the NWSL champs?

Let’s start with one I just got done after some technical difficulties, with Tori Huster talking over the groundbreaking NWSL CBA at length on Plex Weather. It was good to get into the mindset of the NWSLPA approaching the CBA negotiations, and how the new pact is going to impact players over the next five years.

Staying with Spirit in audio form, head coach Kris Ward is on the latest Kindred Spirits:

And finally, I was on Equalizer Soccer’s podcast to talk with Claire Watkins about the Spirit ownership change, the continuing mess that is the Chicago Red Stars, and puzzle over the Challenge Cup.

One stat each MLS Eastern Conference team should be worried about in 2022 | MLSsoccer.com

United was the runningest team to run in MLS last year. They’ll probably have to do it again in 2022.

Concacaf Champions League match preview: Santos Laguna vs. CF Montréal | FMF State of Mind

The CCL is back tonight, with the former Impact going to face Santos in Mexico. That’s a tough draw for the Foot Boys, though Santos has lost four straight games in Liga MX and might be a bit vulnerable.

Game Day Hub: NYCFC at Santos de Guápiles | Hudson River Blue

NYCFC faces a different Santos, as they head to Costa Rica to take on Santos de Guápiles. The Pigeons should be favored for sure, but we’ve seen MLS clubs slip up at this early stage, or at least make hard work out of their first games of the season.

My game in my words. By Tyler Adams | The Athletic

The headline isn’t exactly right (it’s a Q&A), but still a really interesting piece, with USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams analyzing his own play.

Concacaf announces Monterrey as host for summer’s Concacaf W Championship | Concacaf.com

The tournament that serves as both World Cup and Olympic qualifying (this is bad!) for CONCACAF woso will take place in Monterrey this summer (this is good!).

OK, that’s the collection of links that I have. Have fun out there!