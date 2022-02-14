 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

D.C. homegrown talk, Spirit preseason underway & more: Freedom Kicks for 2/14/22

We love today’s Kicks!

By Ryan Keefer
/ new
MLS: Toronto FC at D.C. United Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Hey there. D.C. United played a game that nobody decided to talk much about, and Edison Flores scored a goal in it, so did the game register in any consciousness?

¿Qué pasó? Lo quería Juan Román Riquelme para Boca y jugará en la MLS: DC United contrató a Michael Estrada (TNT): This piece which has no byline, attributed quote or link says Boca wanted Michael Estrada? OK! Also, D.C. apparently has until the World Cup to do the buy.

15 Young American players to watch in the 2022 MLS Season (ASN): Meanwhile, two D.C. United kids make the list...

Varas discusses status of the U.S. U-20 team ahead of this summer’s critical qualifying tournament (ASN): ...while a recent former kid is chatted about.

The Washington Spirit now has a woman in charge. For its players, that means a lot. (WaPo): It sure does, and it’s getting joy in other circles too:

Washington Spirit training notebook: Spirit focused on the future after ownership news (us): In on-field news, the team shares their thoughts on that aspect and others.

In California, D.C. United’s signing from Sacramento appeared on this podcast and gets into his time with SacRep, the interest from D.C. and others, and the jump from the USL to the pros:

Loudoun United add 4 to roster (us): The roster keeps growing, with some interesting names.

Meanwhile, Murderville is on Netflix, includes a nice premise, Will Arnett, and the Marshawn Lynch episode is a damned gem.

More From Black And Red United

Loading comments...