Hey there. D.C. United played a game that nobody decided to talk much about, and Edison Flores scored a goal in it, so did the game register in any consciousness?

¿Qué pasó? Lo quería Juan Román Riquelme para Boca y jugará en la MLS: DC United contrató a Michael Estrada (TNT): This piece which has no byline, attributed quote or link says Boca wanted Michael Estrada? OK! Also, D.C. apparently has until the World Cup to do the buy.

15 Young American players to watch in the 2022 MLS Season (ASN): Meanwhile, two D.C. United kids make the list...

Varas discusses status of the U.S. U-20 team ahead of this summer’s critical qualifying tournament (ASN): ...while a recent former kid is chatted about.

The Washington Spirit now has a woman in charge. For its players, that means a lot. (WaPo): It sure does, and it’s getting joy in other circles too:

Congratulations to WNO Trustee Michele Kang and the entire @WashSpirit team! Olé! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/aiHinzKJxM — Washington National Opera (@WashNatOpera) February 11, 2022

Washington Spirit training notebook: Spirit focused on the future after ownership news (us): In on-field news, the team shares their thoughts on that aspect and others.

In California, D.C. United’s signing from Sacramento appeared on this podcast and gets into his time with SacRep, the interest from D.C. and others, and the jump from the USL to the pros:

Loudoun United add 4 to roster (us): The roster keeps growing, with some interesting names.

