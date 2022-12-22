Thursday Freedom Kicks: MLS Superdraft, Lionel Messi extends with PSG, and more

Happy Thursday, everyone. We are just a few days away from Christmas, and we’re a few days into Chanukah, so let’s get the holiday weekend started with the news from yesterday.

Lionel Messi set to extend Paris Saint-Germain deal until 2024 - ESPNFC

Lionel Messi is not coming to MLS anytime soon. Fresh off the World Cup win, he is extending his contract with Paris St-Germain until 2024. Guess those Inter Miami fans who bought tickets based on the speculation he would arrive will have to settle for Harvey Neville.

Charlotte FC select Clemson’s Hamady Diop No. 1 in 2023 MLS SuperDraft - MLS

Yesterday was the MLS Superdraft, and Charlotte FC selected Hamady Diop from the Clemson Tigers with the #1 pick, which they acquired from expansion team St. Louis City. The first 6 draft picks happened as a result of a trade. D.C. United selected Ben Stitz with the 31st pick in the draft and Aidan Rocha with the 60th pick.

D.C. United Acquire Defender Ruan from Orlando City SC in Exchange for the 2nd Overall Pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft Presented by adidas - DCU

The Black-and-Red had the 2nd pick in the MLS Superdraft, but decided to trade it away and they got a nice return. They pick up Ruan from Orlando City, who used the #2 pick on Duke’s Shakur Mohammed.

Isco leaves Sevilla after five months in mutual contract termination - ESPNFC

Isco has left Sevilla after arriving there over the summer from Real Madrid. His contract was terminated, which would make him a free transfer. Hey DCU...this is the type of player I’d love to see at Audi Field.

Pele: Brazil great’s cancer has advanced, says hospital - BBC

Pele’s cancer has worsened according to the hospital where he’s staying, and he will remain there over Christmas. All our best wishes to the GOAT.

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl’s life celebrated at New York City memorial service - ESPNFC

A beautiful memorial for Grant Wahl took place yesterday in NYC. We continue to honor Grant’s legacy and friendship.

CF Montréal name Hernán Losada head coach - MLS

Finally...what? WUT?! Hernan Losada is back in MLS, taking over as the head coach for CF Montreal.

Enjoy the day and stay safe during the bomb cyclone that is coming.