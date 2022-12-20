Tuesday Freedom Kicks: 2023 MLS schedule, MLS Season Pass debut, and more!

The 2023 MLS schedule has arrived! Saturday, February 25, 2023, will mark the start of the season, with the Black-and-Red facing off against Toronto FC at Audi Field.

None other than Wayne Rooney announced D.C. United’s schedule. Make sure to check out the great video from the Black-and-Red communications team for some wholesome laughs.

MLS Season Pass will debut on February 1, 2023, offering fans in 100 countries the chance to watch every live MLS regular season match, the playoffs, and the Leagues Cup without blackouts as part of the League’s new relationship with Apple.

MLS supporters can subscribe for $14.99 per month (or $99 per season) or $12.99 per month ($79 per season) if they are already Apple TV+ subscribers. In addition, you can sign up to be notified when MLS Season Pass is available.

Of course, the 2023 MLS All-Star Game will be at Audi Field, right here in the District! The All-Star Game will take place on July 19.

From July 15 to August 20, the MLS regular season will pause for the Leagues Cup. The 47 MLS and Liga MX teams will compete in the month-long Concacaf-sanctioned tournament.

One last item to mark on your calendar, MLS Decision Day 2023 is set for October 21. Kickoff times will be announced closer to the date.

Let us know which matches you can’t wait to watch!