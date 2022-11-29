Tuesday Freedom Kicks: USA vs. Iran, Wayne Rooney’s picks for England against Wales, and more

Well, good morning! Temperatures are dropping in the District, and we’re all dreaming of warmer days pitch side. Folks at the World Cup don’t have this problem - temperatures will be in the mid-80s today for a full slate of matches.

FIFA+ has shared all the possible scenarios surrounding what teams need to do to qualify for the Round of 16 and will be updating the information after each match.

The USMNT will face Iran at 2 pm ET today, and tensions are high. Iran state media has called for the USA to be booted from the tournament after a show of support for protestors on US Soccer social media in which an altered Iranian flag was displayed.

D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney has shared his thoughts on England’s upcoming match against Wales, urging Gareth Southgate to leave out Mason Mount and Harry Kane in the final match of the Group Stage after a tepid draw with the USA.

Iran national team players were on the receiving end of threats to their families if they fail to “behave” during today’s match against the USA. Players had to meet with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and were told their families could be imprisoned or tortured if they failed to toe the line.

Fans, journalists, and players are still subject to resistance for wearing pride clothing and accessories in support of the LGBTQ+ community at the World Cup. A protestor ran onto the pitch during yesterday’s Portugal - Uruguay match carrying a rainbow flag and showing support for Ukraine and Iranian women.

DC Scores has launched a campaign for Giving Tuesday with the aim to reach $50,000 in support of D.C.’s poet-athletes. Donations will be matched today.

In happy news, we would like to offer our congratulations to D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin and Sammy, on their engagement!

