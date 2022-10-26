Wednesday Freedom Kicks: A new playoff system, Ben Olsen interviewing elsewhere, and more

Another Wednesday signaling the halfway point in the week. Let’s jump right into the kicks, shall we?

DC files raze permit for RFK Stadium, signaling beginning of demolition work (WJLA): Sometimes I forget that this nostalgic building still stands. It absolutely must come down, and I’m going to shed a tear when it does. We’re another step closer to that demolition day.

Ben Olsen, Hugo Perez interview for Houston Dynamo coaching job (MLS): While I personally never want to see Ben Olsen in any other city, and actually liked the fan theory that put him in D.C. United’s GM chair, the legend deserves another chance to clear his coaching name. I don’t know if Houston is a good place to do that, but if he can do it there, that will hopefully shut up social media. He absolutely does not deserve having his name dragged through the mud again, as has already happened with this coaching interview.

MLS considering overhaul of playoffs (The Athletic): As an MLS fan, one can never be board of the playoff format, because the playoff format never sticks around for long. At this point, if they’re going to change up this already-working system, I want to see something wild. Tell me your wild league and playoff format below, with the condition that there must be a playoff system... you can’t just recommend a league table and be done with it. This is AMERICA!

Major League Soccer is considering a massive change to its playoff format for 2023, club and league sources told The Athletic on Tuesday.



The league may increase the total number of playoff matches from the current 13 to roughly 30 next year.#MLShttps://t.co/8Z16kKcVI2 — The Athletic Soccer (@TheAthleticSCCR) October 26, 2022

If you like tracking US players abroad, you probably enjoy when they score goals in the Champions League.

.@WMckennie cleans up in front of net for his fourth career @ChampionsLeague goal, tying him with @DaMarcusBeasley for second on the #USMNT UCL scoring chart! pic.twitter.com/yErsAS23AW — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) October 25, 2022

Jackson Hopkins gets to don the red-white-and-blue at the U20 camp.

There has existed an eNASCAR iRacing series for years. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a massive aid to iRacing’s improvements, and the pandemic really propelled the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series to a new spotlight. Yeah, many still think it’s just a game, but with $100,000 on the line for the championship, this very much is a professional series. Casey Kirwan got to experience what it’s like to win that prize, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s newly designed (and heavily Winston Cup inspired) trophy. The Championship Four got to meet in person as the final race was hosted inside the NASCAR Hall-of-Fame. Just an all-around cool event to cap a growing racing series.

That’s all for this morning. Have a great Wednesday!