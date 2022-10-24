 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D.C. rumors/features, NWSL/MLS playoffs & more: Freedom Kicks for 10/24/22

And a music recommendation, really!

By Ryan Keefer
SOCCER: OCT 01 MLS - DC United at CF Montreal Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hi there, it’s birthday season in and around my house, so I’m awash in horrible versions of ‘Happy Birthday’ and children’s activity center socks. Good times!

Christian Benteke se confie sur sa vie à DC United: “Si je ne suis pas repris au Mondial, ce ne sera pas la fin du monde” (Sport Magazine): Apparently the Designated Player is preparing to be left out of Belgium’s World Cup squad?

Este portero sería buscado por Chivas; ¿Adiós Jiménez? (Futbolero): David Ochoa going to Liga MX isn’t going anyway any time soon, here’s the latest installment.

Stafford High School graduate Jackson Hopkins works on his soccer game non-stop to reach MLS (Inside NoVa): And another more pleasant feature on a D.C. United player.

Meanwhile, Dave Johnson’s halftime message at the last D.C. United game is worth the time if you haven’t seen it:

USWNT drawn into Group E for 2023 Women’s World Cup (SSFC): Donald breaks down the next World Cup for the defending Champions.

NWSL Semifinal Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Thorns 2 — 1 San Diego Wave (Stumptown Footy): Crystal Dunn comes (kinda) home for the Final this week. LAG Confidential with the other end.

Philadelphia Union to host NYCFC in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals (Brotherly Game): Two newer I-95 MLS teams see each other again while two older I-95 teams wonder what they’re gonna do today.

Finally, I’m a sucker for mashups of various degrees, so the Two Friends dropping the latest installment of their Big Booty Mix today will give me a dance party until the kids come back home. Here’s the last one:

