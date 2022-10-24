D.C. rumors/features, NWSL/MLS playoffs & more: Freedom Kicks for 10/24/22

Hi there, it’s birthday season in and around my house, so I’m awash in horrible versions of ‘Happy Birthday’ and children’s activity center socks. Good times!

Christian Benteke se confie sur sa vie à DC United: “Si je ne suis pas repris au Mondial, ce ne sera pas la fin du monde” (Sport Magazine): Apparently the Designated Player is preparing to be left out of Belgium’s World Cup squad?

Este portero sería buscado por Chivas; ¿Adiós Jiménez? (Futbolero): David Ochoa going to Liga MX isn’t going anyway any time soon, here’s the latest installment.

Stafford High School graduate Jackson Hopkins works on his soccer game non-stop to reach MLS (Inside NoVa): And another more pleasant feature on a D.C. United player.

Meanwhile, Dave Johnson’s halftime message at the last D.C. United game is worth the time if you haven’t seen it:

The end of one chapter marks the beginning of another.



After 27 seasons as the voice of D.C. United, Dave Johnson delivered this touching message pic.twitter.com/rGCZbJKy1n — D.C. United (@dcunited) October 22, 2022

USWNT drawn into Group E for 2023 Women’s World Cup (SSFC): Donald breaks down the next World Cup for the defending Champions.

NWSL Semifinal Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Thorns 2 — 1 San Diego Wave (Stumptown Footy): Crystal Dunn comes (kinda) home for the Final this week. LAG Confidential with the other end.

Philadelphia Union to host NYCFC in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals (Brotherly Game): Two newer I-95 MLS teams see each other again while two older I-95 teams wonder what they’re gonna do today.

Finally, I’m a sucker for mashups of various degrees, so the Two Friends dropping the latest installment of their Big Booty Mix today will give me a dance party until the kids come back home. Here’s the last one: