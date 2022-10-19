Wednesday Freedom Kicks: MLS Young Player of the Year, Coaching specialists, and more

Good morning, readers. I’ll again be in a no-signal cave today for work, so I hope by tonight when I log back in, you all will have had a wonderful Wednesday. I’m keeping this one brief today.

DC United sign Loudoun United goalkeeper Luis Zamudio: Any bets on what our goalkeeping depth chart will look like in February?

Jesus Ferreira wins MLS Young Player of the Year: FC Dallas and rising USMNT star Jesus Ferreira is really good at this soccer thing.

Speaking of FC Dallas, they’ll be moving on to face Austin FC in the conference semifinals with this absolutely cheeky deciding PK.

THE LEGEND OF ALAN VELASCO!!! pic.twitter.com/p39QyIjj8X — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) October 18, 2022

Throw-ins, ballstriking, neuroscience: How soccer is catching up with U.S. sports: A lengthy piece discussing how much goes into the techniques in soccer for which it is very much worth hiring specialized coaches.

If I heard of “Red Bulls spending breach was cheating”, I think I’d have gone to soccer. Instead, this one goes to Formula 1. I think years of contempt for the NY Red Bulls has led me to wish poorly on the F1 Red Bulls.

McLaren team principal Zak Brown has sent a scathing letter to the FIA about the ramifications of Red Bulls spending breach



Let's see what's going on https://t.co/57mcEgP8Kl — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) October 18, 2022

There you have it. Go forth and comment your thoughts below.