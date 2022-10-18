Tuesday Freedom Kicks: Trinity Rodman at the Ballon d’Or, MLS and NWSL Playoffs, and more

Rise and shine! It's freedom kicks time!

(I’m kidding. This writer does not rise and shine. I rise and caffeinate.)

Trinity Rodman, however, was definitely shining at the Ballon d’Or. Rodman was ranked 18th, while Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona Femení took first place (Karim Benzema took first in the men’s category). More from us here.

Check out Rodman’s red carpet walk and interview.

More of Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit at the event:

TRINITY RODMAN AND A FAN pic.twitter.com/L9AKjT8P6S — Diaspora United Podcast (@DiasporaUtdPod) October 17, 2022

Spirits know how to slay a red carpet pic.twitter.com/zrapNAgbyN — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) October 17, 2022

MLS and NWSL Playoffs

MLS

The semifinals are set!

In the West, another installment of El Trafico will be held on October 20 at 10 pm ET between LAFC and LA Galaxy, while Austin FC faces FC Dallas on October 23 at 8 pm ET.

In the East, Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati clash on October 20 at 8 pm ET. Montreal and NYCFC face off on October 23 at 1 pm ET.

NWSL

San Diego Wave FC will advance in the NWSL playoffs after defeating the Chicago Red Stars. The Wave moves on to face the Portland Thorns on October 23 at Providence Park at 5 pm ET. At 7:30 pm ET, Kansas City Current takes on OL Reign (winners of the NWSL Shield) at Lumen Field. KC Current bested the Houston Dash to advance.

Both matches will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

and More!

Donald examines the road ahead for the USWNT and breaks down the Women’s World Cup draw.

Young players in the D.C. United pipeline have a lot to look forward to. Malcolm Ebiowei recently hailed Wayne Rooney with helping his development. Ebiowei is a teenage attacker who recently played under Rooney at Derby County before signing with Crystal Palace. Now, Ebiowei will play under the guidance of another great, Patrick Vieira.

Channel 4 has announced casting for a new two-part “Wagatha Christie” drama. Welsh actor Dion Lloyd will portray Wayne Rooney, and Chanel Cresswell (This is England) will play Coleen. Harry Potter star Natalia Tena is cast as Rebekah Vardy. Will we be able to stream this Stateside? We’ll keep you posted.

NC Courage bid farewell to Jaelene Daniels (Hinkle), who has repeatedly sat out on Pride Night for “personal reasons.” Daniels is now a free agent.

[ROSTER MOVE]: The Courage have declined a team option on defender Jaelene Daniels for the 2023 season, making her an unrestricted free agent.



The club wishes Jaelene the best in her future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/wn9h5AD4NZ — NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) October 17, 2022

How is your offseason going? Are you watching the playoffs, or is it too soon? Let us know in the comments!