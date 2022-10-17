Loudoun draw, D.C./Baltimore interest resumes? & more: Freedom Kicks for 10/17/22

Hi there, so I hope you’re dodging the rain drops or doing what it is that one does on an October weekday. I’ll keep it brief:

Maryland board gives green light to soccer stadium study (Center Square): Hey, D.C./USL/Baltimore may happen!

Loudoun end 2022 with draw to Charleston (me): KDP and Kimarni looked good.

Convocados 8 jugadores de Estados Unidos a la Selección de El Salvador (Futbol Centroamérica): A couple of Academy players in this U-16 list.

And another U-16 player with a golazo:

¡GOL DEL AÑO⚽️ ! Alessandro Maldonado, jugador hondureño anotó este GOLAZO con el DC United Sub-16.



: Eric Crawford pic.twitter.com/H2yvfmTTkz — Actualidad (@actualidad_hn) October 15, 2022

Diego Maradona Hand of God match ball to be auctioned off (Mundo Albiceleste): Go get paid dude.

Anyway that’s all, go have a Monday.