Friday Freedom Kicks: MLS year-end awards, NWSL playoffs to begin Saturday, and more

Well, friends, as D.C. United won’t be heading to the MLS Cup playoffs this season; who are you following? Since I love chaos, I’ll probably be pulling for Cincinnati (and Lucho Acosta, heaven knows he deserves to win something).

MLS released a list of finalists for its year-end awards, and much like the playoffs, the Black-and-Red haven’t made the list. On the list are plenty of notable players (and coaches and referees), many of whom have given D.C. United a run for its money this 2022 season.

The NWSL playoffs start on Saturday, October 16, at 5 pm ET. The NWSL Championship will be held at Audi Field on October 29 at 8 pm ET. Sadly the Washington Spirit will not be in the playoffs this year, but we’ll be cheering for the brave NWSL players that deserve so much better than the situations they’ve endured.

Speaking of NWSL teams in the playoffs, we’re still waiting for Arnim Whisler to sell the Chicago Red Stars, especially after the evidence presented in the Yates Report.

Chicago Red Stars players are jointly calling for Arnim Whisler to sell the team, saying the Yates report made “the extent of his dishonesty” about whether he was aware of Rory Dames’s abuses clear.



We “look forward to finding a new majority owner” https://t.co/RTo9nyAJP6 — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) October 10, 2022

NWSL has announced the nominees for the 2022 NWSL Awards, and fan voting has opened. Make sure to vote for your favorite players and coaches soon!

In case you missed it earlier in the week, Merritt Paulson stepped down as CEO of the Timbers and Thorns. Check out what our friends at Stumptown Footy had to say.

Have a fantastic Friday night, friends! Let’s take it to the comments! (I really want to hear who you’re following for the playoffs.)