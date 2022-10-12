Wednesday Freedom Kicks: A roster deep-dive, further Dave Johnson memories, and more

Like many readers here, I believe Breakfast Kicks are the Best Kicks. Unfortunately, my work has had me living in an internet-less cave this week, and as such, I woke up both unaware of what day it was and also unaware of what the hot stories of the week have been. *Frantically looks up news* Oh yeah... our season is over, so I suppose local soccer news may wind down for a bit, huh....

Looking at D.C. United’s roster going into the offseason: If you want a reminder of why we come here to Black and Red United, give this a read. There are going to be a lot of deep dives this long offseason. Let it begin now!

Dave Johnson, D.C. United’s first and only voice on TV, steps away…for now: If you wanted some more lumps in your throat, Pablo Mauer is there to serve.

Memories like this... should never be forgotten:

As @davejsports steps away from the mic for @dcunited I figured I'd just go ahead and drop this energy into your timeline pic.twitter.com/bDmfyTq7Op — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) October 10, 2022

The Washington Spirit: A Losing Season: Another reminder that D.C. United wasn’t the only local team to not find success this year.

Charleston Battery, head coach Conor Casey mutually agree to part ways: Loudoun United’s season is not finished yet. They play the Charleston Battery this Saturday. The Battery will be without their head coach and one of my favorite MLS 2.0 players, Conor Casey.

Verstappen crowned world champion: Formula 1 has a champion this season with Max Verstappen’s win on Sunday. It was wet at Suzuka, and fans didn’t expect the championship to come to a close yet, but Leclerc was penalized on the last lap of the race, thereby eliminating Verstappen’s championship points competition. I’m just disappointed it couldn’t wait one more race so that Americans would get to see a champion crowned in person... the next F1 race is at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas on Oct. 23.

May you all enjoy the rest of your Wednesday. Back to my timeless cave for me!