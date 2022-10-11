Tuesday Freedom Kicks: MLS Cup Playoff bracket, new documentary on Patrick Vieira probes racism in soccer, Caleb Porter sacked, and more

The off season is finally here for D.C. United, and in the words of Wayne Rooney, “Thank God the season’s over.” We are all looking forward to what comes next. In the meantime though...

Watch this without tearing up, I dare you.

In a league of his own for .@DaveJSports will always be a part of the fabric of D.C. United. We can't thank you enough for your passion, love, and care for the club and our community. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YyXvMZTZrq — D.C. United (@dcunited) October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the MLS Cup playoff bracket is here. There are certainly some surprises. Really, who saw both Orlando and Miami making it?

Columbus Crew SC coach Caleb Porter was sacked after the team failed to make the playoffs again. We hope he keeps his house...

FC Cincinnati has gone from three bottom-of-the-table finishes to securing a playoff berth.

Josef Martínez doesn’t want to talk. He’d prefer reporters “talk to Bocanegra and Pineda instead.” Atlanta United missed the playoffs, and Sunday may very well have been one of the last games Martínez plays for the Five Stripes.

A new documentary, “Patrick Vieira– Off the Bench,” will examine racism in soccer and the world. Vieira, Crystal Palace’s current coach, is one of only two Black coaches working in any European first division club.

The NWSL terminated the contracts of Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant Sam Greene. “Retaliatory conduct” is one of the reasons cited.

