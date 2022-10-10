 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DC/Loudoun throttled and more: Freedom Kicks for 10/10/22

Bring on whatever this offseason is!

By Ryan Keefer
MLS: FC Cincinnati at D.C. United Tony Quinn-USA TODAY Sports

Well, glad that’s over with!

Recaps of D.C. United’s 5-2 loss to FC Cincinnati by us and WaPo.

Meanwhile:

Echoing John and his radars, I’d imagine this means he has a track to (at least) the #2 goalkeeper spot. Oh yeah, speaking of that...

Sebastian Guenzatti sets Rowdies’ all-time goals record in win over Loudoun United (Tampa Bay Times): Younger kid and mom are sick so I couldn’t really watch too much of this, other than to say one team is trying to play for something and the other had not a lot to play for.

Gaat Frutos nieuwe uitdaging aan in JPL? ‘Argentijn keert terug naar België’ (Voetbal Primeur): Not too surpising, but it sounds like Nicolas Frutos is going back to Belgium this week.

Dave Johnson to Call His Last DC United Game After 27 Years (NBCW): Nice video here for the hardest-working man in DC sports.

Santiago Sosa suspended 3 matches by MLS for using homophobic slur during a match (Outsports): Unsure what this means for Taxi other than maybe a time-served type of deal, other than this happened after and was resolved before that.

Now for alum updates!

Cruz Azul tiene en la mira el fichaje de Lucas ‘Tití’ Rodríguez, de Xolos Tijuana - Soy Fútbol Titi Rodriguez may be moving up in Liga MX at a near eight-figure fee.

Conor Doyle helps his USL League One side clinch a third straight playoff berth with this banger:

Former Academy and Loudoun player Adam Lundegard gets a goal in Clemson’s draw with Pitt:

Anyway, go forth, be merry, and heat that stove

