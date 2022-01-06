Loudoun United host Indy Eleven in March 12 home opener

The home openers for each of the USL Championship sides were announced today and Loudoun United learned that they will host Indy Eleven on Saturday, March 12, time to be determined. The March date is easily the earliest Loudoun has opened their season at home, after having opened Segra’s first two seasons in August followed by last year’s home opener in May. Loudoun is the New York Red Bulls II opposition in their home opener March 19.

In Indy, Loudoun found themselves with a win (and arguably their most complete performance as a club) as they defeated Indy 4-1 last August, so Ryan Martin would like to reclaim some of that magic in 2022. While as of this writing the preseasons for Loudoun and D.C. United have yet to be finalized, Loudoun will be holding a player combine next weekend with the promise of signing at least one player to a deal (after having signed Nicky Downs, Jermaine Fordah, and Wahab Ackwei to deals in last year’s combine).

In addition to the kickoff time, the remainder of the schedule (a 34-game campaign where Loudoun plays each of the other 12 Eastern Conference teams twice and eight games against Western Conference teams) will be released at a later time in January.