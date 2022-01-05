Happy Wednesday, everyone. I love that we wake up in a new year with snow on the ground and hopefully more coming! Yesterday had news from around the globe worth mentioning, so let’s do this:

D.C. United acquires Brendan Hines-Ike from KV Kortrijk - BRU

Brendan Hines-Ike is officially a member of D.C. United after the team completes a permanent transfer. It could be a free transfer depending on how much he plays for the team.

Carlos Cordeiro seeks U.S. Soccer president post 2 years after resigning under pressure - ESPNFC

Not this again...Carlos Cordeiro is considering running for U.S. Soccer president again after resigning in disgrace back in March 2020.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino: Biennial World Cup means Euros every two years - ESPNFC

Also, someone send this man to the corona of the sun. He wants Euros to also be every 2 years along with the World Cup. At a certain point, we’ll be at this point:

Eventually we'll get to a place where there will be each competition by 2076.

May - Euros, Gold Cup, AFCON (Men's & Women's)

June - Men's World Cup

July - Women's World Cup

August - Copa America, Asian Cup merged with OFC Nations Cup (M&W) https://t.co/kgBMsn2M2Q — #GoogleFTCUTD (@FTCUTD) January 4, 2022

Goal-chella! LA Galaxy to host preseason tournament - El Trfco

Remember that Palm Springs preseason tournament that D.C. United is rumored to participate in next month? Well, it looks like it could be at the same grounds that hosts Coachella every year. The LA Galaxy will serve as hosts. Looks like dates and other participants will be announced pretty soon.

Exclusive: Columbus Crew join race for Yaw Yeboah - Sports World Ghana

Looks like Yaw Yeboah could instead be headed to the Columbus Crew instead of Audi Field.

MLS Eastern Conference roster build status for 2022 season - MLS

MLS has a list of what teams are doing with their rosters during this offseason. For D.C. United, another DP attacker is what they say should be on the list.

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen targets 2022 World Cup return while mulling club future - ESPNFC

Christian Eriksen is hoping to play at the World Cup this fall, but he needs to get back on the field first. Because Serie A will not let him play with a pacemaker, he is considering options in England, Denmark, and the Netherlands to resume his career after collapsing at last summer’s Euros.

Wayne Rooney, the manager – an interview by Alan Shearer - The Athletic

Alan Shearer sits down with D.C. United legend Wayne Rooney to discuss life as a manager for Derby County.

Reports: Italy, Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne joining Toronto FC in July - MLS

Lorenzo Insigne’s deal with Toronto FC is apparently across the finish line, and the Italian will come to MLS in the summer.

Is the Catarina Macario Era Upon Us? - Futbol With Grant Wahl

Grant Wahl provides a lengthy look at Catarina Macario and her time with the USWNT as well as with Lyon.

Finally, big big congrats to Jozy Altidore and tennis star Sloane Stephens, who got married on Saturday. Wishing them several decades of love and happiness.

Enjoy the day everyone, and continue to stay safe out there.