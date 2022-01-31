USMNT lose, Etcheverry to Hall & more: Freedom Kicks for 1/31/22

Hi there, the outdoors is too damn cold.

Kevin Paredes moves from D.C. United to VfL Wolfsburg in club-record transfer (us): Nope, still doesn’t feel good! WaPo with their end, and KP with the perfect goodbye:

“You guys are family. I’m never going to forget you guys, never going to forget this club.”



❤️ @KParedes_7 pic.twitter.com/1HftEfcEcL — D.C. United (@dcunited) January 28, 2022

Loudoun United add five to roster (us): Keep an eye on Liadi, he could turn into something.

Jackson Hopkins goal sees D.C. United open preseason with 1-0 win over Inter Miami (us): And barring his going to UVA, Hopkins is another.

D.C. United’s Marco Etcheverry to join Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo in National Soccer Hall of Fame (WaPo): About time. And the moment itself:

"We couldn't think of somebody more deserving"



Congratulations Marco Etcheverry, you’re going to be a Hall of Famer. #NSHOF22



Special thanks to @AndresCantorGOL and @RamosTab for your help on this surprise! pic.twitter.com/yRq2r1Lebj — National Soccer HOF (@soccerhof) January 30, 2022

USA 0-2 Canada - the Americans put up a blank end in a bad loss (SSFC): Things are horrible!

Romell Quioto se cansó y le respondió a Andy Najar:”Deberías estar aquí y no darle la espalda a tu país” (Diez): So Andy skipped this round of World Cup Qualifiers possibly due to disagreements with the manager, and the Montreal Impact player has accused him of turning his back on his country. Andy’s brother Christian has said of Quioto if he played better then maybe Honduras wouldn’t be last in the group. So yeah.

Speaking of World Cup Qualifiers, there’s been an Edison Flores sighting!

Kidding aside, the goal for Peru at Colombia was big for them, putting them in 4th in CONMEBOL qualifiers ahead of Tuesday’s game with Ecuador (and D.C. target Michael Estrada). With three matches left, five points separate 4th place Peru with 8th place Bolivia, so there’s a lot to still shake out there.

Finally on a melancholy note, HBO Max has a Diego Maradona commentary on its platform to check out. No, not the Asif Kapadia one (which is also there and you absolutely should see if you haven’t), but this is a newer one released to coincide with the first anniversary of his death. Called “The Last Goodbye,” this features interviews with friends and family, and sheds light on his last year while looking back at other moments that show his humanity. I can’t find an English trailer, but the Spanish one is still worth a peek: