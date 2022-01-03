USMNT forwards go to Europe, year-end recaps & more: Freedom Kicks for 1/3/22

Well, Merry New Year to you all! Bring on the potential extended weekend if the weather does what it’s supposed to.

West Bromwich Albion signs Daryl Dike on permanent deal (SSFC): Orlando City loses another piece of their attack. But that’s not all!

Ricardo Pepi nearing $20 million transfer to Augsburg (SSFC): This was, is, wow.

Sean Davis turns down new Red Bulls deal to leave as free agent (Once a Metro): So we’re clear, the Metros’ team captain essentially took a pay cut to go play with a team that has a better chance at a deep playoff run in Nashville.

Every MLS team’s 2022 New Year’s wishlist (MLS): Eh.

Top 10 greatest DC sports moments of 2021 (NBC Sports): The Washington Spirit, who are NWSL Champions, make an appearance here.

Keeping it local for a second, the Bobcats have a nice goalkeeper jersey to release (even if it isn’t the one that should have won):

The winner of our 2022 @hummelUSA GK Kit Design Contest is...the Paint Splatter Kit designed by @fmcustomkits!



“Yo sabía que iba a terminar jugando y haciendo goles” (El Dia): Maybe/maybe not D.C. transfer target Eric Ramirez talks playing with Gimnasia, possible MLS interest and Diego Maradona.

Phil Runco’s Beer in Review, 2021 (DC Beer): Phil’s long-form stuff on beer are fun reads, and this annual tradition where he talks to brewers in the area to get their thoughts is always worth the time.

That’s it for today, here goes the 2022!