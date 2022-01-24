Spirit sale approved, DCU transfer news & more: Freedom Kicks for 1/24/22

Hi, so Friday I decided to take some melatonin to knock myself out, which turned out to be a mistake when my infant son rebelled on his sleep for the night and my older son woke up multiple times, and I’ve turned into a zombie hunting for human flesh ever since. Sorry everyone!

NWSL Board of Governors approve sale of Washington Spirit shares to Michele Kang (us): Not done, but almost there, finally! WaPo and Equalizer Soccer with more.

Report: D.C. United pursuing Emelec, Ecuador winger Joao Rojas (us): This appears to be stalled, dead, what have you, but just in case.

Joao Rojas Player Report (Target Scouting): To further torture us all, this piece.

D.C. United, FC Dallas agree on record-setting deal for winger Paul Arriola: Source (Athletic, $): Meanwhile, this is still out there.

Gregg Berhalter reveals January USMNT World Cup qualifying roster (SSFC): Paul makes this roster, BTW. WaPo with more.

Addressing these for a second:

This is true because when @ManCity inquired about Paredes to see if $3-3.5m would be enough for him, @dcunited said no at least 2.5x that. #MLS https://t.co/rHXjY72XQD — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 22, 2022

Dyer is literally the first person to mention this, and then the quote tweet discusses the valuation, not the rumor itself. So let’s wait to see if anyone else comes up with this before panicking.

Meanwhile, Edison Flores makes Peru’s roster while Junior Moreno makes Venezuela’s. Andy Najar does not make the Honduras one.

Sofiane Djeffal, footballeur nantais de 22 ans, rejoint DC United (French Morning): A look at D.C.’s recent first draft pick.

With plenty of Pittsburgh ties, Robby Dambrot embracing opportunity with Riverhounds (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette): Robby left Loudoun to be closer to home and sign with the Hounds, the second veteran to leave for a bigger independent as Timmy Mehl left to sign with Tampa Bay. So Ryan Martin gets to put together a new backline, and in Mehl and Dambrot, two good leadership voices in the locker room. Won’t be easy!

Will Forte’s Recurring SNL Characters, Ranked (Vulture): Will was on SNL this weekend presumably to pump the MacGruber show on the Peacock streaming platform, but I’m always up for a reappreciation of the Fartface sketch.

Anyway, that’s all I have today, have a good one!