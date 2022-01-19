 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D.C. United announces preseason schedule, Comoros knocks Ghana out of Africa Cup of Nations, and more: Freedom Kicks for January 19, 2022

Plus, a lot of DCU rumors.

By Donald Wine II
FBL-AFR-AFCON-2021-2022-GHA-COM Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images

Happy Wednesday, everyone. There was a lot of random news around our beloved team, so we’ll start with that...

D.C. United announce 2022 preseason schedule - BRU

We have a preseason schedule for D.C. United. And, if any of you are in LA for SheBelieves Cup for the USWNT, we will get a chance to see the Black-and-Red there a couple times!

Yesterday also marked the first day of preseason for United. And El Profe addressed the team before they got started:

Ghana dumped out by debutants Comoros in one of AFCON’s greatest shocks - BBC

One of the great upsets in Africa Cup of Nations history saw powerhouse Ghana crashing out of the group stage after a loss to Comoros. Comoros has a chance to move to the knockout stage after finishing 3rd in Group C.

Female referee makes history as Guinea progress - BBC

Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga became the first woman to referee a match at Africa Cup of Nations. Zimbabwe ended up beating Guinea 2-1 in that match.

Back to D.C. United and the ongoing transfer rumors involving Paul Arriola:

A record-setting move in MLS may be a ton of GAM, but may not be as much as if Club América can work out a transfer. While, some think that a loan deal has already been agreed with América:

Leeds United reportedly have £15 million offer for USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson rejected - SSFC

Brenden Aaronson has been a target of Leeds United this month, but Salzburg apparently rejected a £15 million offer from the EPL side. Leeds, to their credit, is still trying to land the USMNT winger.

Real Madrid: Six-time European Cup winner Francisco ‘Paco’ Gento dies aged 88 - BBC

Paco Gento, the only 6-time European Cup winner and Real Madrid legend, passed away yesterday. He was 88 years old.

More D.C. United roster moves, or lack thereof, may have an explanation:

There’s also possible searching for another goalkeeper to add to the core:

Finally, Edison Flores appears to be okay after injuring his knee in a Peru friendly, but we may be in search of more depth at defensive midfielder:

That’s it for today. Discuss these and the news of the day in the comments.

