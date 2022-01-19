Happy Wednesday, everyone. There was a lot of random news around our beloved team, so we’ll start with that...

D.C. United announce 2022 preseason schedule - BRU

We have a preseason schedule for D.C. United. And, if any of you are in LA for SheBelieves Cup for the USWNT, we will get a chance to see the Black-and-Red there a couple times!

Yesterday also marked the first day of preseason for United. And El Profe addressed the team before they got started:

We all want the same, we all want to win.



Day 1⃣ starts today. pic.twitter.com/wovETjV7d0 — D.C. United (@dcunited) January 18, 2022

Ghana dumped out by debutants Comoros in one of AFCON’s greatest shocks - BBC

One of the great upsets in Africa Cup of Nations history saw powerhouse Ghana crashing out of the group stage after a loss to Comoros. Comoros has a chance to move to the knockout stage after finishing 3rd in Group C.

Female referee makes history as Guinea progress - BBC

Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga became the first woman to referee a match at Africa Cup of Nations. Zimbabwe ended up beating Guinea 2-1 in that match.

Back to D.C. United and the ongoing transfer rumors involving Paul Arriola:

Re: Paul Arriola; as @tombogert reported last week, the club has received multiple offers from Club America and is mulling one over as we speak.



They've also received "record-setting" offers from within MLS, a source tells me.



Club source today calls a move "unlikely," though. — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) January 18, 2022

A record-setting move in MLS may be a ton of GAM, but may not be as much as if Club América can work out a transfer. While, some think that a loan deal has already been agreed with América:

⚽: Club América tiene acuerdo para adquirir a préstamo al extremo Paul Arriola, procedente del DC United de la MLS, siendo la quinta incorporación de las Águilas para el torneo Clausura 2022. Arriola estuvo en la Liga Mx con Xolos de Tijuana entre los años 2013 y 2017. pic.twitter.com/FjwOqWdamF — José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) January 19, 2022

Leeds United reportedly have £15 million offer for USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson rejected - SSFC

Brenden Aaronson has been a target of Leeds United this month, but Salzburg apparently rejected a £15 million offer from the EPL side. Leeds, to their credit, is still trying to land the USMNT winger.

Real Madrid: Six-time European Cup winner Francisco ‘Paco’ Gento dies aged 88 - BBC

Paco Gento, the only 6-time European Cup winner and Real Madrid legend, passed away yesterday. He was 88 years old.

More D.C. United roster moves, or lack thereof, may have an explanation:

Still waiting for #DCU to make some moves, more than a few roster spots available. My understanding: club has a few heavily-backloaded, long-term contracts that are costing them this year. Budget-minded club will have to get creative to compete this season, no doubt. — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) January 18, 2022

There’s also possible searching for another goalkeeper to add to the core:

Two keepers in D.C. United camp: Bill Hamid & Jon Kempin, a free agent who seems likely to re-sign with DCU and become 3rd-choice keeper. Club remains in market for someone to push Hamid for mins. Also looking for a keepers coach: Besides Zach Thornton, Ola Nikolov left. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 18, 2022

Finally, Edison Flores appears to be okay after injuring his knee in a Peru friendly, but we may be in search of more depth at defensive midfielder:

Looking less and less likely free agent MF Júnior Moreno returns to D.C. United for fifth season after engaging in talks for weeks, sources say. Club turning elsewhere -- and perhaps looking for homegrown Moses Nyeman to step into greater role. #dcu #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 18, 2022

That’s it for today. Discuss these and the news of the day in the comments.