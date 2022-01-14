It was a big news day for D.C. United, and I didn’t do much of note to talk about in this opening beyond watch a woman at the grocery store just stare into the abyss of a completely empty egg section. I hope she managed to recover enough to locate some eggs, because honestly the sight of the empty shelves seemed to leave her lost as to what to do next.

And now, the news!

Paul Arriola tells me @TUDNUSA that @ClubAmerica interest is real and that he would welcome the opportunity to go back to Liga MX, but it’s not entirely up to him. Plus, focus is with the USMNT right now. [Video later] pic.twitter.com/9tXXhgHOHF — Michele Giannone (@MicheleG3) January 13, 2022

This is the third or fourth round of Paul Arriola rumors, with him going on the record about a move to Club América. I get the sense that United should, instead of shipping him out, instead be adding to a squad that includes him, but who knows? The offseason has been very quiet, which has me paranoid that we’re about to enter a frantic series of moves.

D.C. United sign midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro to homegrown contract | Black and Red United

Meanwhile, United signed their 17th homegrown player in Ted Ku-DiPietro, and I’m psyched. He looked ready to take the step last year with Loudoun, and it doesn’t seem like he’s done what has been a rapid improvement as a player over the last 18 months.

D.C. United Defender Frédéric Brillant Retires from Professional Soccer and Joins Loudoun United FC as Assistant Coach | DCUnited.com

Speaking of Loudoun, they got a new assistant coach in Frédéric Brillant, who has retired but is staying with the club and joining Ryan Martin’s staff. Over the years, Brillant has shown a real interest in helping the young players along, and has been working with the academy as he’s progressed as a coach (including recently getting his USSF B License). For a club that had very few people putting down roots, a player retiring to become a coach within the organization is a big plus.

D.C. United Announce Preseason Friendly against Inter Miami CF on January 29 | DCUnited.com

We’re up to two preseason games that are officially announced, with the Black-and-Red facing Inter Miami in Florida in just 15 days. Yes, we’re 15 days from preseason matches.

United’s due for a kit change this year, and Pablo Maurer has had a look:

I’ve seen #DCU’s new kit, first of all. It’s essentially a black training top with red accents on the sleeves. Very MLS, no surprise.



And IMO they should transition from Leidos to Ledo’s. https://t.co/WgpyU0u1Wb — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) January 13, 2022

“Very MLS” is probably going to piss people off, but to be honest, I think United (being MLS’s “tradition” club) should have a simple home jersey that lets the club’s colors speak for themselves.

Staying within the team’s coaching set-up:

Felt lots of love today from the messages, calls, and posts. I think it means I’ve made some friends along the way. What a journey it continues to be. Thanks to all of you who have helped me along the way. https://t.co/QZ73maPSSv — Matt Arrington (@MattArrin) January 14, 2022

Matt Arrington is now the academy’s Head of Coaching, to go with his duties as the team’s under-15 head coach.

22 predictions for women’s soccer in 2022 | Equalizer Soccer

This includes a big prediction concerning Trinity Rodman, as well as some thoughts on the Washington Spirit’s ownership situation.

Morgan Weaver added to USWNT January camp roster | Stumptown Footy

The Morgans Weaver and Gautrat have been added to the USWNT squad, with Catarina Macario staying with Lyon after the French Cup draw paired them with Paris Saint-Germain (realistically the only team in France with a prayer of beating them) and Gotham FC left back Imani Dorsey having to withdraw with an injury. Gautrat in my book should have gotten a call with the initial group after being one of the very best players in the entire NWSL last season, while Weaver brings something different to the front line.

Alright that’s it! I’m going to go stare at the roughly 10 eggs I have left and consider both what a gift they are, and also how to ration them out ahead of the typical DMV snowstorm panic run at the stores. Have fun out there!