Loudoun United retain Houssou, Downs for 2022

Loudoun United announced today that two players would be returning, both midfielders. The first, Nicky Downs, recently turned 26 and was signed from Hartford Athletic last offseason. The central midfielder frequently played with D.C. United homegrown Jeremy Garay in central midfield, and was tied with Ted Ku-DiPietro in games played (30), starting 22. Downs was the most accurate passer of anymore with more than 1,000, connecting on 92.3% and was fourth on the team in creating chances with 19.

Houssou turned 21 in December and in his first pro season in America with Loudoun played in 22 games, starting 11 and logging more than 1,000 minutes. He created 14 chances and led the team in committed fouls (47) and had 7 yellow cards and a red. His introduction to USL soccer was rough early on, as the season progressed he also played centrally and found himself coming forward with the ball as well. On loan from ASI D’Abengourou last season, Loudoun made the move permanent this offseason.

Additional signings should be expected to be made public in the next week.