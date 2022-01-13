 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Spirit, USWNT, and more: Freedom Kicks for 13 January 2022

New, 29 comments

Soccer, go!

By Ben Bromley

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NWSL: National Women’s Soccer League-Racing Louisville FC at Washington Spirit Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning friends, I currently have my favorite tea back in my house, so I’m sipping that and bringing you some soccer links from around the DMV. Let’s get to it!

Todd Boehly withdraws from negotiations to purchase Washington Spirit: Sources

After Michele Kang has (reportedly) outfoxed Steve Baldwin, it looks like Baldwin’s rich associate is pulling out of the contest altogether. That leaves one offer on the table to buy the Washington Spirit, so let’s get it over with already.

The St. James, which was part of Boehly’s investor group, apparently thought about reaching out to supporters’ groups and then....didn’t.

Loudoun United reveals 2022 schedule

The USL Championship schedule is a little more balanced this year, with Loudoun playing each Eastern Conference time twice and then a selection of Western Conference teams.

Vlatko Andonovski reveals USWNT January training camp roster

The Champs are well represented, as one would think, with Aubrey (Bledsoe) Kingsbury, Emily Sonnett, Kelley O’Hara, Andi Sullivan, Ashley Sanchez, Ashley Hatch, and Trinity Rodman all making Andonovski’s roster.

An exciting opportunity for Barenz, and we wish her all the luck!

I can’t imagine its Lucy Rushton, but there are definitely some extremely online GMs out there. For example, it would not surprise me if Peter Vermes had a burner account. For the record, I have absolutely no idea who Pablo found.

That’s all I have today, what’s up?

More From Black And Red United

Loading comments...