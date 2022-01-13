Good morning friends, I currently have my favorite tea back in my house, so I’m sipping that and bringing you some soccer links from around the DMV. Let’s get to it!

Todd Boehly withdraws from negotiations to purchase Washington Spirit: Sources

After Michele Kang has (reportedly) outfoxed Steve Baldwin, it looks like Baldwin’s rich associate is pulling out of the contest altogether. That leaves one offer on the table to buy the Washington Spirit, so let’s get it over with already.

"Sources said that Boehly had had introductory talks with both Spirit players and supporters groups recently..."



News to us.



We along w/ @SpiritSquadron & @202Unique were given a notice last week that the St. James group wanted to talk to us but this meeting never occurred. https://t.co/ypjTxe1wDl — Rose Room Collective (@RoseRoomCo) January 12, 2022

The St. James, which was part of Boehly’s investor group, apparently thought about reaching out to supporters’ groups and then....didn’t.

Loudoun United reveals 2022 schedule

The USL Championship schedule is a little more balanced this year, with Loudoun playing each Eastern Conference time twice and then a selection of Western Conference teams.

Vlatko Andonovski reveals USWNT January training camp roster

The Champs are well represented, as one would think, with Aubrey (Bledsoe) Kingsbury, Emily Sonnett, Kelley O’Hara, Andi Sullivan, Ashley Sanchez, Ashley Hatch, and Trinity Rodman all making Andonovski’s roster.

The @oaklandrootssc of @USLChampionship have hired @lindsaybarenz as team president, I'm told. No other female team presidents in the 2nd-flight men's league. Last year she was prez of business operations at Washington Spirit. Previously: NWSL VP of biz development. #usl — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 12, 2022

An exciting opportunity for Barenz, and we wish her all the luck!

Just found an #MLS GMs burner account. I'm not going to tag them here, I'm just going to tweet this and know that they're reading it. Hello. — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) January 12, 2022

I can’t imagine its Lucy Rushton, but there are definitely some extremely online GMs out there. For example, it would not surprise me if Peter Vermes had a burner account. For the record, I have absolutely no idea who Pablo found.

That’s all I have today, what’s up?