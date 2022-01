Loudoun United reveals 2022 schedule

Following last week’s announcement of their first two games, Loudoun United has now learned their full schedule for 2022, with 34 games on both coasts.

This year sees Loudoun playing each of the Eastern Conference teams twice (compared to a smaller group of three to five teams four times each), with games split over the eight remaining Western Conference sides. Six games are midweek affairs and 15 of 17 Segra Field games are on a Saturday or Sunday.

After playing New Mexico United last season, Loudoun sees California three times this season, playing at Oakland Roots SC (and former D.C. United players Quincy Amarikwa and Akeem Ward) on April 16, at Orange County SC on June 25 and at Sacramento Republic FC September 10. They host LA Galaxy II on August 6, and expansion side Monterey Bay FC on July 30. In addition, Loudoun sees the following clubs for the first time:

El Paso Locomotive FC (Home, April 30)

Detroit City FC (Road, May 14)

Phoenix Rising FC (Home, June 18)

FC Tulsa (Home, July 3)

San Antonio FC (Road, August 10)

The full schedule is below: