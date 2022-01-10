 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sorga transfers, Rusnak teases & more: Freedom Kicks for 1/10/22

New, 3 comments

Some weird events over the last few days.

By Ryan Keefer
MLS: D.C. United at New York Red Bulls Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Well I spent most of the first week of paternity leave with both kids at home, so needless to say the winter can go screw already!

D.C. United Announce the Permanent Transfer of Erik Sorga to IFK Göteborg (us): This started to materialize Thursday morning and was announced Saturday. Goodbye sweet prince, will miss your IG drip pics.

So Friday afternoon Jeff Carlisle had an interesting tidbit...

...which was shot down later by Steve:

Late Saturday Rusnak announced he wasn’t returning to Real Salt Lake, so it appears he’ll take the TAM deal that the Seattle Sounders have (and are potentially the front runners on) instead of coming here, because they’re a helluva lot closer to trophies and a bunch of other stuff than D.C. is. Sorry.

Meanwhile, the United States Youth team is having their first camp in the Covid era and two DC players made the roster:

While another appears to be moving abroad:

2022 MLS Mock SuperDraft: Predicting who’ll be taken in Round 1 (MLS): Travis with an interesting choice here (he had this person 6th originally), but to toss out a little intrigue, Dane Jacomen went from Pittsburgh to D.C.’s Academy before moving to Penn for college, and spent his summer playing for USL League Two side West Chester United (where he won the Golden Glove). Jacomen announced he was leaving Penn early so maybe? Who knows.

Anyway, I think that’s it before Righteous Gemstones comes on since I’m writing this last night, so here’s hoping for fewer snow days!

More From Black And Red United

Loading comments...