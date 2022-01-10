Sorga transfers, Rusnak teases & more: Freedom Kicks for 1/10/22

Well I spent most of the first week of paternity leave with both kids at home, so needless to say the winter can go screw already!

D.C. United Announce the Permanent Transfer of Erik Sorga to IFK Göteborg (us): This started to materialize Thursday morning and was announced Saturday. Goodbye sweet prince, will miss your IG drip pics.

So Friday afternoon Jeff Carlisle had an interesting tidbit...

Yes, Albert Rusnak has been linked with just about every team on the planet of late, here's another one. I'm hearing from multiple sources that #DCU has entered the fray. One source said "talks are accelerating" though it's unclear just how close it is to getting over the line. — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) January 7, 2022

...which was shot down later by Steve:

One source close to the situation says DCU is all but out of the running for Rusnák. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 7, 2022

Late Saturday Rusnak announced he wasn’t returning to Real Salt Lake, so it appears he’ll take the TAM deal that the Seattle Sounders have (and are potentially the front runners on) instead of coming here, because they’re a helluva lot closer to trophies and a bunch of other stuff than D.C. is. Sorry.

Meanwhile, the United States Youth team is having their first camp in the Covid era and two DC players made the roster:

CONGRATULATIONS to our boys Braxton Hayes and Gavin Turner on being called up to the U-15 #USMNT camp in Chula Vista, California. #DCUYouth | @USYNT https://t.co/Y3OETJ39R3 pic.twitter.com/pflH2E0zhB — D.C. United Academy (@DCUyouth) January 7, 2022

While another appears to be moving abroad:

16-year old winger Balázs Buri will be signing in Hungary over the next couple weeks — potentially for DVSC, according to NSO.



He’d been playing in MLS club DC United’s academy, and scored 32 goals in the U15 league last season. He also had 9 goal contributions for the U17s. pic.twitter.com/0zMK6V8z4W — Hungarian Football (@HungaryFooty) January 9, 2022

2022 MLS Mock SuperDraft: Predicting who’ll be taken in Round 1 (MLS): Travis with an interesting choice here (he had this person 6th originally), but to toss out a little intrigue, Dane Jacomen went from Pittsburgh to D.C.’s Academy before moving to Penn for college, and spent his summer playing for USL League Two side West Chester United (where he won the Golden Glove). Jacomen announced he was leaving Penn early so maybe? Who knows.

Anyway, I think that's it before Righteous Gemstones comes on since I'm writing this last night, so here's hoping for fewer snow days!