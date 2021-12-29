Happy Wednesday, everyone. It’s the last Wednesday of 2021, so happy 4th day of Kwanzaa! The 4th principle of Kwanzaa is Ujamaa, which means cooperative economics. Continue to Shop Black and help stimulate business growth in Black communities.

Yesterday, there was a lot of news around Major League Soccer, so let’s get to it, beginning with a couple of transfer rumors:

D.C. United interested in Wisła Kraków winger Yaw Yeboah - BRU

D.C. United could bring a Ghanaian international to Audi Field this offseason, as there is reported interest in Yaw Yeboah.

Report: Lorenzo Insigne to join Toronto FC in summer 2022 - MLS

Lorenzo Insigne could be the latest big name to head to the 6 and join Toronto FC.

Finally, Inter Miami is listening and doing something right:

The #InterMiamiCF home jersey for the 2022 MLS season will be pink!



The club have already started teasing it around South Florida - a club announcement is expected shortly. pic.twitter.com/UyDjZEid3h — Chris Smith (@CJSmith91) December 28, 2021

Paulo Nagamura to be named head coach of Houston Dynamo FC - The Striker

The Houston Dynamo could have a new coach, 12-year MLS veteran Paulo Nagamura. That would be a nice hire for the Dynamo, who are looking to make some traction in the Western Conference.

D.C. United Acquire $250,000 in GAM from Charlotte FC - DCU

Charlotte FC wanted an international roster slot, so they paid D.C. United $250K for it. Nice doing business with you, Charlotte.

In more Black-and-Red news, it looks like the team will be headed to both Florida and California for their preseason.

Nothing official yet but looking like D.C. United will spend the bulk of MLS preseason camp in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (training) and Palm Springs, Calif. (friendlies and/or tournament). Pre-pandemic, #dcu spent several winters in Clearwater, Fla. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) December 28, 2021

Report: Palmeiras make $12.5m bid for NYCFC striker Taty Castellanos - MLS

MLS Golden Boot* winner Taty Castellanos may be leaving the league for Brazil, as Palmeiras makes a huge bid for the striker.

*he tied with Ola Kamara on goals, all hail Ola the Great!

AFCON 2021: ‘Cinderella’ Equatorial Guinea set for landmark tournament - BBC

Equatorial Guinea have qualified for a tournament on the field for the first time ever, and they’re looking to make the most of their opportunity in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Happy New Year, everyone! We’ll catch you in 2022!