MLS end of year roundups & more: Freedom Kicks for 12/27/21

What I’m celebrating about every MLS team’s 2021 season (MLS): Andrew Wiebe likes resurrections.

The 26 wildest and wackiest moments from MLS’ 26th season (MLS): Sam likes yambag shots?

Wolfsburg reportedly negotiating a transfer for USMNT star Ricardo Pepi (SSFC): Pepi, meet Bryang Kayo?

Speaking of Kayo, a look at an Academy teammate of his:

'Tis the season, so I wanted to highlight some gifts under the USL tree from 2021 - the three biggest gainers in points added per 90 from last year to this season. That's Eder Borelli of @eplocomotivefc, Ted Ku-Dipietro of @LoudounUnitedFC, and Kai Greene from @oaklandrootssc. pic.twitter.com/PunEM0foCM — john morrissey (@USLTactics) December 24, 2021

@tkudipietro plugged in all across the attacking line for Loudoun, employing killer movement and lovely tight control on the dribble all the way. At just nineteen, he was a revelation and is a top prospect. pic.twitter.com/ixZYft2R2K — john morrissey (@USLTactics) December 24, 2021

With the news that he’s an impending homegrown signing, short of reheating my brief thread about his chances, I’ll point folks to the recap I did of their year (which I’ll add won’t get easier next year with the impending departure of captain and center back Timmy Mehl to Tampa Bay), but Teddy KDP’s taken a lot of leaps on and off-field this season, and his energy and vision playing centrally and on the wings will help him with the murderball that is Hernan Losada’s system. My two cents anyway.

