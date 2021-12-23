Hello friends! I have completed my food shopping for the Christmas holidays, which includes almost 10 pounds of onions, a bunch of seafood, and a country ham that I’m going to smoke. If you couldn’t tell, my favorite part of the holidays is the food.

To the links!

Washington Spirit sign Ashley Hatch, Taylor Aylmer, and Morgan Goff to new deals

Ashley Hatch is going to stay in the District for another couple of years, which is great: you gotta keep the leading scorer if you’re the defending champs.

Among those conversing with #DCU about a kit sponsorship: a major Cryptocurrency outfit. Only a matter of time before that space begins to permeate MLS. https://t.co/h0Mhf6cHwQ — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) December 22, 2021

Crypto is very trendy right now, and there’s a lot of real money in these fake money enterprises. Personally, I don’t want any of this getting into D.C. United, but with companies like crypto.com doing huge sponsorship deals, it is inevitable that some teams will get crypto sponsorships soon.

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup To Return In 2022 For 107th Edition Of U.S. Soccer’s National Championship

Finally, the US Open Cup is (hopefully) back!

Daryl Dike offered to Premier League clubs, Orlando City open to selling

After scaring all interested parties with a $20M valuation last year, it looks like Orlando is much more open to letting Dike leave. Dike’s contract runs out at the end of 2022, and Dike is now only 6 months away from being able to sign a pre-contract, so this window is the last one that Orlando can get anything in return for him.

Report from Argentina that Maxi Urruti has a verbal agreement to join Austin FC on a two-year deal with an option.



Would become the first player to play for all three Texas teams. https://t.co/unUllbMtUF — Jon Arnold (@ArnoldcommaJon) December 21, 2021

Max Urruti has been around the league, with this being his 6th MLS team. I know D.C. United fans were interested in him awhile ago, and he has marked out a solid MLS career for himself.

That’s all I have today; what’s up?