Good morning! It’s the winter solstice, which is a cursedly short period of daylight, but also the marker that we get more sun from here on out. MLS has gone essentially dormant (we expect some D.C. United news soon, but probably not like later today soon), but we have multiple noteworthy Washington Spirit developments, plus some local kits you will probably enjoy.

The big news around these parts isn’t a surprise: the Spirit made it official with Kris Ward. That’ll happen after you win it all, without losing once in a game that actually kicked off. They gave up just three goals in their final eight games, winning seven straight...yeah, you sign the interim boss after that kind of performance.

Attacking Third has some thoughts and analysis from a bit more distance from the Spirit cause than us, a site that wants them to continue that winning streak into the next decade at the least:

Yesterday evening, the Spirit were back in the news, trading a little allocation money and a late-round 2023 pick to Kansas City Current to bring Columbia, MD native Gaby Vincent back to the DMV. Vincent was a regular for KC this year, and should provide more depth at both defensive midfield and center back (where the Spirit have plenty of internationals who will be very busy in 2022).

Today we are excited to announce the first of 2 jerseys that we will be releasing alongside @info_stimulus! This is our pride jersey. We wanted to make sure everyone knows they have a home here with the @AmericanOutlaws! These will be available for sale this week. #AO #pride pic.twitter.com/BlreEpoBl8 — AODC (@AO_DC) December 20, 2021

The DC branch of the American Outlaws dropped some outstanding Pride kits yesterday, and were promising more heat (in the cherry blossom department, it looks like).

Staying with local kits:

DON'T FORGET! YOU could design our 2022 GK Kit!



We've got some great entries already for fans to get their design on our @hummelUSA GK kit next year.



Follow the instructions on flyer below to enter. All entries due by 11:59pmEST on 12/24.



: https://t.co/tlzTXvua9D#ForAll pic.twitter.com/imwgeNAd6e — Maryland Bobcats FC (@MDBobcatsFC) December 12, 2021

You’ve got a couple of days here to bust out your very best design for the Maryland Bobcats, who are looking for fan input on a 2022 goalkeeper kit. They’ve had some great looks, so bring your A game.

Good luck to the various u15s that will be suiting up during the Premier League’s already bonkers holiday barrage of games. Really not sure how, nearly two years into this panopticon, there are still places that are like “we can shrug this off, right guys???”

Black girls are more apt to drop out of sports. This mentorship program aims to change that. | Washington Post

The Black Women’s Player Collective and Voices In Sport are partnering up in an important mentorship program to help keep Black girls involved (and primed to advance) in their sports.

And that’s all I have. Enjoy your Tuesday!