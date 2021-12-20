Spirit draft results, DCU moves & more: Freedom Kicks for 12/20/21

Hi there, after a busy week getting my son’s eyes and ears looked at, poked, prodded or worse, everything is trending up ahead of the holidays. So let’s do this link post:

Washington Spirit sign Alia Martin, pick five players during 2022 NWSL College Draft (us): The Spirit did a bunch of business on a Draft Day? Shocked I tell you! Oh also, should note here that the Spirit remain NWSL Champions.

Meanwhile, former D.C. United forward Yordy Reyna lands a few hours down South:

We have signed free agent forward Yordy Reyna.#ForTheCrown https://t.co/blzgEY4bOq — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, maybe Felipe joins him? Sounds like he’s made his decision regarding contract talks:

And along the lines of now-former D.C. players, congrats go to Jalen Robinson:

What a day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v3PLXGEb7F — Jalen Robinson (@JayyBird15) December 18, 2021

Continuing with updates, Loudoun’s team captain moves on to a bigger USL indie side in Tampa Bay:

Five PRO officials retire (PRO): Say goodbye to Baldomero RedCardo, among others.

Anyway, that’s what I have, I hope the week is quiet, even as Phase 2 of the Re-Entry Draft is Thursday. Go forth and be well.