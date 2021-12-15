Happy Wednesday, everyone. Today, MLS releases the full 2022 schedule, so we will soon find out who D.C. United will play and when. El Profe hopes you studied!

First, a wild report that Paul Arriola could be on his way to the LA Galaxy via trade:

Hearing the LA Galaxy are looking to trade for #USMNT and D.C. United winger Paul Arriola. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) December 14, 2021

If it’s Paul hoping to play closer to home, we’ll reluctantly accept that and wish him well. But, hopefully United is making the Galaxy back up the Brinks truck.

Joseph Mora selected by Charlotte FC in the MLS Expansion Draft - BRU

The Expansion Draft was last night, and Charlotte FC took 5 players. One of them was Joseph Mora, who the team wasn’t going to bring back anyway. The Black-and-Red get $50K in GAM for their troubles. Charlotte FC also drafted McKinzie Gaines from Austin FC, Tristan Blackmon from LAFC (Charlotte eventually traded him to the Vancouver Whitecaps), Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from NYCFC (who Charlotte sent to LAFC in a trade), and Anton Walkes from Atlanta United.

Heading to USMNT camp, we have some bad news: Kevin Paredes has been sent home after picking up an ankle injury during training.

Kevin Paredes suffered a mild left ankle injury in training.



Since he will not be fully fit in time for Saturday's match, he has returned to D.C. United for treatment.



No additional players will be added to the roster. pic.twitter.com/USz7FO8XlP — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) December 15, 2021

We were very much looking forward to seeing him play this weekend, but he’s going to have more opportunities with the USMNT.

Washington Spirit co-owner Michele Kang makes $35 million offer to buy controlling interest in team - The Athletic

At a certain point, Michele Kang just has to sue...cuz she just made an offer far and away greater than any valuation EVER for a NWSL team, and Steve Baldwin is still trying to sell to the group that runs The St. James. It’s just criminal at this point.

Pat Noonan named FC Cincinnati head coach - MLS

Pat Noonan leaves the New England Revolution to become the new head coach of FC Cincinnati. He has an uphill climb for the team that has held the wooden spoon for a few years now.

Uruguay hire ex-Inter Miami boss Diego Alonso as new coach - ESPNFC

Diego Alonso has become the latest MLS coach to fail up, as he takes over as Uruguay’s head coach.

Who should be the USWNT player of the year? Analyzing the nominees (and some who missed the cut) - The Athletic

Our friend Steph Yang breaks down the USWNT Player of the Year candidates and, in my mind, explains why it should have been Christen Press all along.

To conclude, a HUGE congratulations to Dave Johnson, #TheAbsoluteBestThereIs, who has won a very deserving award.

I am so thankful to anyone who has ever taken the time to watch @WashWizards @WTOP @dcunited @nbcwashington . All of you made a very special night possible @NSMASportsMedia 2019 D.C. Sportscaster of the Year.#Grateful pic.twitter.com/jGZqTM8QaK — Dave Johnson (@davejsports) December 14, 2021

Happy United Schedule Day!