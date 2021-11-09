Fantasy Focus: The end and the end

It’s a sad day, mostly because of D.C. United’s failure to reach the postseason, but also because the fantasy season has come to an end.

Congratulations are in order for BL4CKnRED who, despite scoring the ninth most points this round (90), still won the league comfortably with 2511 points, 41 more than second place oldergoaler and 53 more than third place Check Joself.

Check Joself does have something about which to be excited, as they won the head-to-head league with a nearly-perfect record of 25-0-1.

After the frustration of the fantasy changes from last season, I found this season to be much more enjoyable as things returned more to normal. And now the wait begins to find out what they do over the next few months to change the game ahead of next season. I hope you’ll be back in 2022 to join me here. It’s been a pleasure. Try to enjoy the offseason.