Good morning! I fell asleep early and so now, here are some very brief early afternoon Freedom Kicks before I get to work on a different article!

NWSL’s parity shines in exhilarating quarterfinal debut | Just Women’s Sports

We have more Spirit news coming, but let’s start off with a neutral take on what I thought was an instant NWSL classic at Audi Field on Sunday.

PRO Statement: SKC vs RSL | PROreferees.com

PRO has acknowledged a major error in not using VAR on what was a clear handball by Real Salt Lake in the 90th minute on Decision Day. The score was 0-0 at the time, and RSL went on to score a 95th minute winner that sent them to the playoffs on a tiebreaker over the LA Galaxy.

Glad they’re at least acknowledging what happened, but also...oof. It is an act of mercy that there’s not some kind of Nashville goal that was wrongly called back from Sunday, because we’d all be hung up on it for years.

Report: Bob Bradley departing LAFC, headed for Toronto FC? | Angels on Parade

Report: Bob Bradley to become Toronto FC head coach next season? | Waking the Red

Commentary from both LAFC and TFC perspectives on this rumor (from Spanish newspaper AS, of all places) saying that Bob Bradley is going to take over at Toronto FC. On one hand, LAFC missing the playoffs, with their standards, might mean the end of Bradley’s time there. On the other, it’s a fairly left-field rumor at this point. It would be pretty in-character for the Reds though, I’ll say that much.

2021 Division I Women’s Soccer Official Bracket | NCAA.com

The D1 women’s soccer tournament draw was yesterday, so we have a full bracket. Here are your DMV options:

Old Dominion - at 1st seed Duke (Friday, 6pm)

3rd seed Georgetown - home vs. Central Connecticut St. (Saturday, 12pm...I might have to venture over for this one)

Virginia Tech - home vs. Ohio St. (Friday, 6pm)

1st seed Virginia - home vs. High Point (Friday, 6pm)

The men’s draw will be next week, after conference tournaments conclude.

OK, that’s all I had in the quiver last night, so I’ll wrap it up here. Enjoy what is a gorgeous Tuesday!