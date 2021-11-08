Spirit’s season continues, D.C. United’s season ends & more: Freedom Kicks for 11/9/21

Good news, more soccer will happen! Bad news, it’s not as much as you’d hope! My takes after having a six week old lay on top of me for most of the night, hence the late start.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 1-0 win over the North Carolina Courage by us, WaPo and Equalizer Soccer.

Recaps of D.C. United’s 3-1 win (but frozen out of postseason) win over Toronto FC by us, WaPo and MLS. Waking the Red with more on the 6.

Now with a small update:

ATENCIÓN! Najar le había informado a la @FenafuthOrg que no atendería la convocatoria una semana antes. El jugador del DC United tuvo in desgarre grado 2 en el cuádriceps. El médico de su club asegura que esta al borde de recaer en lesión. “Esta muerto mental y físicamente”. https://t.co/mcl93VbA1w — JORGE RIVERA (@JorgeRdeportes) November 6, 2021

Andy Najar turned down playing for Honduras in this World Cup window because (according to the above) he’s dealing with a potential quad tear and “(h)e is mentally and physically dead” per what sounds like a club doctor? Anyway, I hope he heals up for whatever comes next, hopefully here!

Washington Spirit enter NWSL playoffs in top form thanks to ‘overlooked’ defense (us): Jason with your must-read of the weekend.

Ashley Hatch, Spirit, turn focus to NWSL playoffs (WaPo): More on the Spirit.

Andi Sullivan is the glue of the Washington Spirit (Equalizer Soccer): Still more on the Spirit!

After a season of outrage, the Washington Spirit delivers a night of playoff relief (WaPo): Even MORE on the Spirit!

