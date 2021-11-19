 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spirit players win end of year awards, Ricardo Pepi wins MLS Young Player of Year, and more: Freedom Kicks for November 19, 2021

A loaded day of news.

By Donald Wine II
NWSL: National Womens Soccer League-Houston Dash at Washington Spirit Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Friday, everyone! I’m stepping in for Jason today as we both prepare for the NWSL Final. I head to Louisville in a few hours, but before that, some news from yesterday:

First off, the Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman won the NWSL Rookie of the Year award, and Jason put it perfectly...

Not to be outdone, Audrey Bledsoe, despite not being named to the Best 11 or Second 11, wins Goalkeeper of the Year.

Two Spirit players winning awards...hopefully the entire team can win the big one on Saturday!

FC Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi wins MLS Young Player of Year - ESPNFC

Ricardo Pepi wins the MLS Young Player of the Year. The 18-year-old became a star for both FC Dallas and the USMNT this year.

Welcome to MLS! Charlotte FC to face LA Galaxy in 2022 home opener - MLS

Charlotte FC will open up against the LA Galaxy in their first match at home on March 5th. They will open up on the road the week before in the season opener.

Loudoun notebook: Recapping 2021 - BRU

Ryan gives us a season review of Loudoun United, who had some bright spots on the team despite having an awful season.

A man collapses on a football pitch once every four days. Is the threat of cardiac arrest getting worse? - The Athletic

An inside look at an alarming rise in cardiac arrest cases on the soccer field, and what may be behind the cause of it.

To close out, two more Spirit items. First, Karina Rodriguez makes the Mexico roster for their upcoming friendly against Canada.

Finally, the entire squad less than 48 hours from the big game.

Let’s get it, Spirit!

