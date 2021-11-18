Happy Thursday, everyone. Thank you to Ben for switching Freedom Kicks with me this week as I was in Jamaica until just a few hours before writing this for the USMNT match Tuesday night. For those who will be in Louisville this weekend for the NWSL Final, I will hopefully see you there!

NWSL Announces the Winners of Mastercard Inaugural 2021 Best XI Awards - NWSL

This is our dawn - Angel City FC

Angel City FC releases their first primary jersey. It should have been their Sol Rosa color, which is completely absent from this first crack at establishing a jersey identity.

Chicago Fire to hire Ezra Hendrickson as the club’s next head coach - Hot Time in Old Town

Ezra Hendrickson was a D.C. United coaching finalist last year, and this year he gets a head coaching job. He will take over the Chicago Fire next season.

USA v. Jamaica, 2022 World Cup Qualifying; What We Learned - SSFC

We break down what we can take from the USMNT’s draw down at The Office against Jamaica.

Speaking of the USMNT, this update from Steven Goff on where their away qualifier against Canada could be, and what that would mean for the home matches during that window:

If Canada finalizes the match in Hamilton (or elsewhere in East), US would play its first and third games of window in East/Central. Wouldn’t be surprised if Columbus gets a cold-weather match vs El Salvador or Honduras. TBD. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) November 17, 2021

Non-league Stockport stun Bolton in remarkable eight-goal FA Cup replay - BBC

Stockport County beats Bolton Wanderers 5-3 in an incredible upset for a FA Cup match.

Finally, Jason Anderson joined the Total Soccer Show to provide a preview of the NWSL Final!

NWSL Final Preview! What do we need to know about the Chicago Red Stars and the Washington Spirit? Who are some players to watch? @ScoutRipley and @JasonDCsoccer joined me to answer those questions and many others! - Jhttps://t.co/2HClseJgfM — Total Soccer Show (@TotalSoccerShow) November 17, 2021

Enjoy the day, everyone!