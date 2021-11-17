I am a dad with a kid in kindergarten, so I don’t do things or have interesting stories to tell. To the soccer!

A wonderful and in-depth profile on the Washington Spirit’s captain, NWSL Players Union president, and Cincinnatian Tori Huster.

Your 2021 NWSL Most Valuable Player presented by @budweiserusa: @JessFishlock — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 16, 2021

I am sad that the NWSL Golden Boot winner, Ashley Hatch, only got 4th, but Fishlock is a wonderful player who deserved it. Hatch still should have been higher though.

Tonight's U-20 #USMNT starting line-up vs. :



1-Gabriel Slonina (Capt.), 3-Caleb Wiley, 4-Justin Che, 5-Kobi Henry, 6-Daniel Leyva, 14-Jalen Neal, 15-Rokas Pukstas, 17-Brian Gutierrez, 19-Cade Cowell, 20-Diego Luna, 23-Jeremy Garay — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) November 16, 2021

D.C. United homegrown player Jeremy Garay started for the US U-20s against Mexico, which is a big deal because he has played in friendlies for El Salvador. He is not yet cap-tied, but playing for the US shows that he is more than willing to consider sticking with them when the time comes for him to decide.

This is nonsense, and should be especially considered as such coming from a company called zoomph. But D.C. United has two players on the list, but not ones you would ever expect: Erik Sorga and Ramon Abila. Edison Flores is also on the top 10 list, but that is something more in line with what folks would expect.

I don’t know how you can consider Erik Sorga more marketable than Chicharito though.

That’s all I have today. What’s up?