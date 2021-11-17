I am a dad with a kid in kindergarten, so I don’t do things or have interesting stories to tell. To the soccer!
A wonderful and in-depth profile on the Washington Spirit’s captain, NWSL Players Union president, and Cincinnatian Tori Huster.
The was a lock— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 16, 2021
Your 2021 NWSL Most Valuable Player presented by @budweiserusa: @JessFishlock
I am sad that the NWSL Golden Boot winner, Ashley Hatch, only got 4th, but Fishlock is a wonderful player who deserved it. Hatch still should have been higher though.
Tonight's U-20 #USMNT starting line-up vs. :— U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) November 16, 2021
1-Gabriel Slonina (Capt.), 3-Caleb Wiley, 4-Justin Che, 5-Kobi Henry, 6-Daniel Leyva, 14-Jalen Neal, 15-Rokas Pukstas, 17-Brian Gutierrez, 19-Cade Cowell, 20-Diego Luna, 23-Jeremy Garay
D.C. United homegrown player Jeremy Garay started for the US U-20s against Mexico, which is a big deal because he has played in friendlies for El Salvador. He is not yet cap-tied, but playing for the US shows that he is more than willing to consider sticking with them when the time comes for him to decide.
Just landed: The Most Marketable players of 2021 brought to you by @Zoomph.— MLSPA (@MLSPA) November 16, 2021
Who's a social media all-star off the field?
Find out now ➡️ https://t.co/RHi5qXEIt6 pic.twitter.com/iyMU7TgNgU
This is nonsense, and should be especially considered as such coming from a company called zoomph. But D.C. United has two players on the list, but not ones you would ever expect: Erik Sorga and Ramon Abila. Edison Flores is also on the top 10 list, but that is something more in line with what folks would expect.
I don’t know how you can consider Erik Sorga more marketable than Chicharito though.
That’s all I have today. What’s up?
