Tori Huster and MLS’s most marketable players: Freedom Kicks for 17 November 2021

Soccer, go!

By Ben Bromley
Jordan Small / Courtesy of Washington Spirit

I am a dad with a kid in kindergarten, so I don’t do things or have interesting stories to tell. To the soccer!

TORI | clubelevenmag.com

A wonderful and in-depth profile on the Washington Spirit’s captain, NWSL Players Union president, and Cincinnatian Tori Huster.

I am sad that the NWSL Golden Boot winner, Ashley Hatch, only got 4th, but Fishlock is a wonderful player who deserved it. Hatch still should have been higher though.

D.C. United homegrown player Jeremy Garay started for the US U-20s against Mexico, which is a big deal because he has played in friendlies for El Salvador. He is not yet cap-tied, but playing for the US shows that he is more than willing to consider sticking with them when the time comes for him to decide.

This is nonsense, and should be especially considered as such coming from a company called zoomph. But D.C. United has two players on the list, but not ones you would ever expect: Erik Sorga and Ramon Abila. Edison Flores is also on the top 10 list, but that is something more in line with what folks would expect.

I don’t know how you can consider Erik Sorga more marketable than Chicharito though.

That’s all I have today. What’s up?

