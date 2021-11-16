Good, uh, afternoon! It’s been a busy couple of days, and it is still busy for me today, so these Freedom Kicks are late and also I mean to be as swift with them as I can be without just leaving the links in a pile with no context.

Q&A: D.C. United head coach Hernán Losada on his first year in MLS, injury issues, and barely missing the playoffs | The Athletic

D.C. United boss Hernán Losada’s first interview after the season includes some pretty interesting points on Edison Flores, Loudoun United, and much more.

Jenna Hellstrom is ready to share her story | TSN

Former Washington Spirit player Jenna Hellstrom has come forward to say that she was among the players Richie Burke was abusive towards during his time with the club. Burke, for his part, did respond in this article, but I think it’s fair to say the response won’t be winning over any doubters.

MLS 2021 year-end awards finalists | MLSsoccer.com

Andy Najar not being a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year is more egregious than David Beckham winning it once for the achievement being bummed that he was in MLS. This was the easiest choice!

Jamaica vs. USA, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Time, TV schedule and lineups | Stars and Stripes FC

You might be watching this USMNT game tonight against Jamaica, and if so, Stars and Stripes has your how to watch, your keys to the game, and a scouting report on Jamaica.

NJ/NY Gotham FC defender Imani Dorsey added to U.S. Women’s National Team roster for trip to Australia | USSoccer.com

Maryland’s own Imani Dorsey is joining the USWNT for their trip Down Under.

NJ/NY Gotham FC Back Caprice Dydasco Named 2021 NWSL Defender of the Year | NWSLsoccer.com

Former Spirit defender Caprice Dydasco had a career year, and is now the NWSL Defender of the Year.

Making Adult Friends ft. Becky Sauerbrunn | Snacks with Lynn & Sam

Snacks continues to be a top-notch podcast, and this week it’s Lynn Williams, Sam Mewis, and Becky Sauerbrunn.

Cold, heavy snow expected for Canada and Mexico’s World Cup qualifying match in Edmonton | GlobalNews.ca

I was at the original Guerra Fria in 2001, and it was very cold, but it was not comparable to what Edmonton has in store for Canada-Mexico tonight. The latest on this is that it snowed until around an hour ago, and the temperature tonight is going to be somewhere down around 2 degrees.

Speaking of cold, maybe you need a hoodie or a new hat?

We’re doing another merch preorder with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the coalition and we even added a beanie to the mix this run.



Limited time only. Orders must be placed by Monday, 11/22.



✊ https://t.co/s1vUTPE3e9 pic.twitter.com/W3lEM9XCj9 — Anti Racist Soccer Club (@arsccoalition) November 15, 2021

The NCAA men’s D1 bracket is out, which means it’s time for me to be cold and/or soaked at Ludwig Field or Shaw Field. Here’s the DMV representation:

#3 Georgetown - hosting the winner of Charlotte vs. Georgia St. on Sunday

Loyola MD - at North Carolina on Thursday

Virginia Tech - hosting Campbell on Thursday

Maryland (GO TERPS!) - hosting Long Island University Thursday at 7pm

Alright folks, enjoy what’s left of your Tuesday!