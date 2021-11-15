 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Spirit advance to NWSL championship, USMNT win and more: Freedom Kicks for 11/15/21

The Spirit are one win away from bringing a trophy back to the District

By Ryan Keefer
Nikita Taparia

Holy cow, that was a weekend, let’s get into it!

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 2-1 win over OL Reign by us, WaPo and Equalizer. Sounder at Heart with the other end. Mad props to the Spirit for overcoming a ton of crap to get to this point, they play Chicago Saturday.

Also, prep yourself for the best Jason content:

Recaps of the United States’ 2-0 win Friday night over Mexico by SSFC, WaPo, ESPN and SI.

Expected goals leaders from the MLS 2021 season (MLS): Ola Kamara’s scored at least 14 goals with each of the three MLS sides he’s played for now, so I’d hope D.C. United fans can realize for a team that was decidedly average on chance creation (and top third in xA) that if you want to put an asterisk on this year’s total, please do so knowing the above.

Målrush for Kamara i USA, men nå kommer Solbakken med klar beskjed (Nettavisen): Speaking of, Ola chats about why he hasn’t gotten any caps with Norway’s national team as of late.

Since we’re on D.C. United for a sec, dropping this for your review and action:

Anyway, that’s all I have, which should be enough I think. LEGOOOOOO SPIRIT!

