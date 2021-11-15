Holy cow, that was a weekend, let’s get into it!

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 2-1 win over OL Reign by us, WaPo and Equalizer. Sounder at Heart with the other end. Mad props to the Spirit for overcoming a ton of crap to get to this point, they play Chicago Saturday.

Also, prep yourself for the best Jason content:

NEW EPISODE



Cicada Weather is here! Literally 25% of the Spirit's roster were willing to tolerate being asked to come onto a mysterious episode of this show, and then stayed on when it was revealed that the topic was just cicadas https://t.co/1MURETCDUu — Plex Weather (@PlexWeather) November 13, 2021

Recaps of the United States’ 2-0 win Friday night over Mexico by SSFC, WaPo, ESPN and SI.

Expected goals leaders from the MLS 2021 season (MLS): Ola Kamara’s scored at least 14 goals with each of the three MLS sides he’s played for now, so I’d hope D.C. United fans can realize for a team that was decidedly average on chance creation (and top third in xA) that if you want to put an asterisk on this year’s total, please do so knowing the above.

Målrush for Kamara i USA, men nå kommer Solbakken med klar beskjed (Nettavisen): Speaking of, Ola chats about why he hasn’t gotten any caps with Norway’s national team as of late.

Since we’re on D.C. United for a sec, dropping this for your review and action:

Zee Soccer Fund https://t.co/en8S3hlzCl



Donate here for a win win. Everybody who donates will enter a chance to get a signed jersey from @JulianGressel or @fherbers9393. #zeesoccerfund #kickchildhoodcancer — Zee Soccer Podcast (@zeesoccerpod) November 9, 2021

Anyway, that’s all I have, which should be enough I think. LEGOOOOOO SPIRIT!