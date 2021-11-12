Good...well, it’s morning as I start this, but it’s gonna be afternoon before it’s done. So good midday! We have some huge games to talk about for the Washington Spirit and USMNT, and an implausible rumor for D.C. United, so let’s get into it:

Carlos Tevez says he doesn’t have the heart or physical ability to play for Boca Juniors, but then immediately threw United out as a possibility if he were going to continue playing. A quarter-century of following MLS has informed me that “I can’t hack it at (insert level slightly higher than MLS) but I’ll do just fine in MLS!” is the position of players who cannot hack it in MLS.

A few years ago, this would have been a pretty interesting move, but now? It doesn’t sound like something that would work out.

Moving on, here’s plenty of Spirit content:

First up, Tegan McGrady talks about the Spirit’s mentality lately, as well as the team’s strength in depth. It’s a good interview with the folks at Attacking Third.

Next up, and NWSL camera crew followed Paige Nielsen around at training earlier this week, and there’s plenty to learn in here about line-dancing and protecting your eyebrows.

Susie Rantz combined some data and some eye test in looking at the Spirit from the Reign’s perspective.

There is also an episode of Plex Weather coming out today, but it’s not finished yet. Look for it in the next couple of hours!

Did you know that the men’s teams for USA and Mexico are playing soccer? Well, they are! Stars and Stripes FC has all the angles covered

I also took the rare step of doing a USMNT content, but only because our old friend Lizzy Becherano was involved:

En apenas unas horas, Estados Unidos va a recibir a México para disputar tres puntos importantísimos en las Eliminatorias de @concacaf rumbo a Qatar

Please do not yell at me, I am not playing in the game.

The MLSPA has, for the first time, compiled and released a full list of all players eligible for (key phrase here!) the league’s weird version of free agency, which was expanded in the last CBA talks.

For United, three players (Jon Kempin, Felipe Martins, and Andy Najar) would be able to pursue free agency if the team declines their option — which hasn’t been announced yet — while Frédéric Brillant, Yordy Reyna, and Chris Seitz are out of contract.

In big former Spirit player news, Crystal Dunn is going to become a mom!

The blessing of them all: we are excited and happy to be adding a new member to our family in 2022!

✨ ✨



Photo cred: @KP_KaylaMarie pic.twitter.com/m0mXyJQ3OT — Crystal Dunn | Soubrier | (@Cdunn19) November 11, 2021

In case you’re wondering about the chicken emojis, Dunn and her husband Pierre Soubrier have a chicken coop, and Dunn’s Instagram account is often about the adventures of the chickens that live in it.

We don’t have all the details, but Angel City FC has been fined $20,000 and also will lose $20,000 of their 2022 allocation money after being found to have improperly approached Allie Long for a move.

RSL goalkeeper Andrew Putna was found to have used “derogatory remarks in regards to a teammate’s national origin,” reportedly towards fellow goalkeeper David Ochoa about a month ago.

I don’t know how to say this any more clearly, but don’t do racisms, to your teammates or anyone else!

I regret to inform you that the Galaxy Gazelles look dope. Mercifully they avoided this year’s “DCU’s 2019 away kit was good, let’s do that” Galaxy jersey scheme for a classic blue and white colorway.

I also regret to inform you that I have checked my selection of shoes and I still do not own these:

Adidas, where are my D.C. United Ultraboosts??? Do you need help designing a new option, because I Have Thoughts!

Also, there are LAFC shoes, but given that they are two tones of beige, they merit no further discussion.

Two pieces on the ongoing process of getting RSL sold to someone that is not Dell Loy Hansen, with DCU owner Jason Levien making an appearance in that second story.

Alright, I’m out of links, so this post is over. Have a good weekend, and we’ll have plenty of Spirit stuff heading into gameday!