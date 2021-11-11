 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Maximum Overdrive!!, Charlotte soccer, and more: Freedom Kicks for 11 November 2021

By Ben Bromley
MLS: New York Red Bulls at D.C. United Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, friends! Thank you to all of the veterans who have served this country on this Veterans’ Day, and let’s get right into the soccer news:

What the 2021 MLS season meant for DC United

Matt Doyle breaks down D.C. United’s 2021 MLS season which, despite missing out on the playoffs, was still a success. He does it through the lens of Hernan Losada’s Maximum Overdrive!! system, the term for which was created by your friendly podcasters over at Filibuster.

Our own Jason Anderson was at Washington Spirit training yesterday, and unfortunately learned that Tori Huster will be out for the next match.

Charlotte’s minor league soccer mess

The Charlotte USL team has been a mess that has flown under the radar for years now. The Charlotte Eagles, the previous iteration, were explicitly a ministry to spread Christianity through soccer, and that has included anti-LGBT actions both on and off the field. This version, the Charlotte Independence, has been unable to pay its players and staff, and thats just the beginning.

While USSF didn’t actually sign a 25 year deal with Nike, they did look to sign a long term (possibly 10 year) deal with the company. While Nike has been willing to pay a pretty penny for the USMNT and USWNT jerseys, the designs have also left us wanting more.

Just read it.

That’s all I have to today. What’s up?

