Happy Wednesday, everyone. Some interesting stories from yesterday, so let’s get into it all.

Detroit City FC to Join USL Championship for 2022 Season - USL

I’m the proud owner of a USL Championship team. My hometown team, Detroit City FC, will leave the NISA for the USL Championship. Their debut will be in March.

Vlatko Andonovski reveals USWNT November roster - SSFC

We have 4 Washington Spirit players on the USWNT roster that will head Down Under to take on Australia in 2 friendlies later this month: Andi Sullivan, Emily Sonnet, Ashley Hatch, and Ashley Sanchez. Trinity Rodman was also called into camp by USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski, but she officially opted out of the roster.

NYCFC midfielder Keaton Parks out for 2021 after suffering leg blood clot - MLS

Best wishes to NYCFC’s Keaton Parks, who will miss the rest of the season with a blood clot in his leg.

Ricardo Pepi: USMNT-Mexico World Cup qualifying game will be a ‘special feeling’ for family - ESPNFC

Ahead of the USMNT’s World Cup qualifying match against Mexico on Friday, Ricardo Pepi talks about his decision to represent the USA over El Tri.

Portland Thorns to hire former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson as head coach - The Athletic

The Portland Thorns have a new head coach, with Rhian Wilkinson taking over after the end of this season.

Man United’s Marcus Rashford receives MBE from Prince William for school meal campaign - ESPNFC

Congrats to Marcus Rashford of Manchester United, who received a MBE for his school meal campaign last year that kept every single child in the United Kingdom fed during the height of the pandemic last year. It’s truly well deserved.

Before we go, the legend Formiga will play her last match for Brazil this month against India, the end of an incredible career. We’ll miss watching her on the field.

A lendária Formiga fará sua despedida da #SeleçãoFeminina na partida contra a Índia, em Manaus, pelo Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino.



Um momento histórico, uma vida dedicada à Amarelinha e ao futebol. Nós te amamos! pic.twitter.com/2A2Yn69oJd — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) November 9, 2021

And finally, the class picture for the 2021 D.C. United team. Thanks for a fun season, guys. We have some room to grow, but the future looks bright under Hernan Losada.

Collective above the individual. Together anything is possible. Cheers to the first season in the Hernán Losada era, more to come in 2022. #VamosPorMás pic.twitter.com/IlYqfRGNUF — D.C. United (@dcunited) November 9, 2021

Enjoy the day, everyone!