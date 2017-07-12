Messi, Neymar and Suarez set for America, James to Bayern, & More: Freedom Kicks for July 12, 2017

Happy Wednesday folks. It’s not a D.C. United day today...instead, it’s a United States day as the USMNT take on Martinique tonight. There’s also U.S. Open Cup action tonight as well. Well, let’s get into the news:

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez all included in Barcelona’s U.S. tour squad | ESPNFC

When FC Barcelona comes to the U.S. this month, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez will all be on the squad. Get ready, fans.

Real Madrid: James Rodriguez join Bayern Munich on loan | BBC

There was talk about whether Real Madrid would sell James Rodriguez, but they decide to send him to Bayern Munich on loan.

Jonathan Klinsmann signs with Hertha Berlin | Stars & Stripes FC

Jonathan Klinsmann, son of Jurgen Klinsmann and U.S. U-20 goalkeeper, will play for Hertha Berlin next year.

Real Madrid’s signings prove the BBC’s time as undisputed starters might be over | Managing Madrid

Real Madrid is trying to shore up their attack, but will that mean the end of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo being the undisputed starters for Los Galacticos?

Honduras wins as French Guiana purposely starts ineligible Malouda | NBC Sports

Honduras beats French Guiana, but the story was that French Guiana started Florent Malouda, the former Lyon and Chelsea player that was ruled ineligible to play for the team during the tournament. Oops.

Chelsea set sights on Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata to replace Diego Costa | The Guardian

Chelsea wants to replace Diego Costa with Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata. Nah man, you can’t have him.

Alright, enjoy the day. USMNT tonight at around 9:00pm, so hit those comments and keep yourselves entertained until gametime!