 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

On Rooney to Everton, the MLS transfer window, & more: Freedom Kicks for 7/11/17

New, 26 comments

Also, stop being so great, Sweden.

By leanneelston

Hello hello hello! It’s Tuesday, which means I’m here to serve you up some Freedom Kicks.

By the way, it’s gonna be 90+ degrees all week, and I just want to register my severe displeasure re: that.

Okay, soccer!

A preview of the MLS transfer window | B&RU

ICYMI: Ben looks at two positions D.C. United should address during the—dun dun DUN—MLS summer transfer window.

Armchair Analyst: As the window opens, a look at roster needs | MLS

And, you know, you may as well have another piece about the transfer window. This one looks at everyone else in MLS, too.

Boehm: Is the future finally now for Darren Mattocks? | MLS

I have no particular thoughts about the future or lack thereof for Darren Mattocks, but here’s an article about it!

Wayne Rooney Returns to Everton as a Champion but Not a Conqueror | The New York Times

To be honest I don’t have many thoughts on this either, because I don’t really follow the Premier League or the England national team. But I do find this move interesting, because to the extent that I do pay attention to the EPL, I didn’t really expect this.

Premier League clubs losing an average of £876,000 per day - study | ESPNFC

Well...that does seem concerning.

ESPN’s Presentation of UEFA Women’s EURO 2017(TM) Kicks off July 16 | ESPN

Hell yeah, let’s watch some soccer.

Stop shouting: how Sweden tackled misbehaving parents at kids’ football | The Guardian

Like, of COURSE Sweden addressed this. Those beautiful, happy, awesome, perfect people.

What else is up, folks? Hit the comments!

More From Black And Red United

Loading comments...