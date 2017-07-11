Hello hello hello! It’s Tuesday, which means I’m here to serve you up some Freedom Kicks.
By the way, it’s gonna be 90+ degrees all week, and I just want to register my severe displeasure re: that.
Okay, soccer!
A preview of the MLS transfer window | B&RU
ICYMI: Ben looks at two positions D.C. United should address during the—dun dun DUN—MLS summer transfer window.
Armchair Analyst: As the window opens, a look at roster needs | MLS
And, you know, you may as well have another piece about the transfer window. This one looks at everyone else in MLS, too.
Boehm: Is the future finally now for Darren Mattocks? | MLS
I have no particular thoughts about the future or lack thereof for Darren Mattocks, but here’s an article about it!
Wayne Rooney Returns to Everton as a Champion but Not a Conqueror | The New York Times
To be honest I don’t have many thoughts on this either, because I don’t really follow the Premier League or the England national team. But I do find this move interesting, because to the extent that I do pay attention to the EPL, I didn’t really expect this.
Premier League clubs losing an average of £876,000 per day - study | ESPNFC
Well...that does seem concerning.
ESPN’s Presentation of UEFA Women’s EURO 2017(TM) Kicks off July 16 | ESPN
Hell yeah, let’s watch some soccer.
Stop shouting: how Sweden tackled misbehaving parents at kids’ football | The Guardian
Like, of COURSE Sweden addressed this. Those beautiful, happy, awesome, perfect people.
What else is up, folks? Hit the comments!
