What a trippy little game that was. Soccer, right?

Recaps of D.C. United’s draw with the New England Revolution by us (with more from us here), MLS (with more from them here) and WaPo. The Bent Musket has things from the Land of Heaps.

Washington Spirit battle their way to a 1-1 draw against the Orlando Pride - Black And Red United (Black And Red United): The Spirit manage to get a point in Orlando (is that the first by any team there?) and are in 8th at the moment.

Kamara leads Richmond Kickers past Pittsburgh Riverhounds (us): D.C. United players scoring elsewhere, the original! DCU loanee Alhaji Kamara scored what proved to be the game-winner as the Kickers snapped a 3 game losing streak over the Riverhounds.

Chris Durkin nets winner for USA against Jamaica U-17s (us): D.C. United players scoring goals in other places, the sequel! The US plays Mexico Wednesday.

D.C. United’s Ian Harkes sports a familiar name, but an original game (WaPo): Goff does the profile piece on Harkes the younger.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Final score 3-2, La Liga race on after sensational edition of El Clásico (SB Nation): Lionel Messi gets elbowed in the mouth, Sergio Ramos tries to kill him later, and he scores the winner in Extra Time? Yep, one of the best Clasicos in recent memory.

Fiorentina 5-4 Inter: Please just let this season end already... (Serpents of Madonnina): In partner club news, Inter Milan had a wild one with Fiorentina before falling in a goalfest, keeping them in 7th, one point ahead of...Fiorentina. They also apparently have missed targets under break-even rules for Financial Fair Play, so that’s not good either I guess.

Tom Carroll and Fernando Llorente give Swans 2-0 win - Wales Online: In more partner club news, Swansea City defeated Stoke City and Geoff Cameron, which was good. But Hull City beat Watford by the same score, keeping Swans in 18th, 2 points behind Hull and out of relegation.

[D.C. United 2.5] D.C. United vs N.Y.C.F.C, April 8, 2017: If you haven’t read Filmi’s series, her updates for the last two games before Saturday are up for your perusal.

Led Zeppelin Is Hollywood’s New Secret Weapon (Film School Rejects): Sure, Immigrant Song is in the Thor trailer, but this was an interesting look at the music in movies over the last few years.