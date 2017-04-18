Welcome to Tuesday Freedom Kicks, everyone! I was feeling not so swell yesterday, so I have just a few links for you this morning and then I’ll throw it over to you guys in the comments.

Ready? Okay!

USMNT will reportedly play friendlies vs. Ghana and Venezuela in the summer | Stars and Stripes FC

Love a good USMNT vs. Ghana game. The Venezuela one is officially set for June 3.

Andi Herzog: MLS didn't want to listen to input from U.S.'s Jurgen Klinsmann | ESPNFC

I mean...can you blame them.

Outgoing Chelsea legend John Terry will leave a confusing legacy | Yahoo! Sports

Cue the John Terry to MLS rumors!!!

Stejskal: My MLS All-Star starting XI to take down Real Madrid | MLS

Um, hello, needs more Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Panama's Amilcar Henriquez shot and killed; seven suspects arrested | Sports Illustrated

This is just awful.

That’s all I got, folks. Share more in the comments!