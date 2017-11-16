Relocation frenzies, NASL club folds, and more: Thursday Freedom Kicks November 16 2017

Good morning! There was a lot of soccer news yesterday so let’s get to it.

Real Salt Lake team to replace FC Kansas City: What it means for the NWSL | FourFourTwo

In huge NWSL news, Real Salt Lake will replace FCKC in the upcoming NWSL season.

Fischer and Ginther, PSV release disappointed statements after meeting - Massive Report

#SavetheCrew got dealt another blow.

Clint Dempsey wins MLS Comeback Player of the Year - Sounder At Heart

Clint Dempsey was voted MLS Comeback Player of the Year winning 26 percent of the media vote. Federico Higuain won 26 percent of the club vote.

Update: SF soccer club folds despite winning championship

NASL defending champs San Francisco Deltas are folding.

Denise Reddy leaves Washington Spirit to become Sky Blue FC head coach - Black And Red United

The Spirit assistant coach and Maryland DA director is taking over New Jersey’s NWSL club.

Denise Reddy named new Sky Blue FC head coach - Once A Metro

From the Sky Blue FC perspective.

That’s all I’ve got! Let me know in the comments what you’re reading.