Relocation frenzies, NASL club folds, and more: Thursday Freedom Kicks November 16 2017

Real Salt Lake team to replace FC Kansas City: What it means for the NWSL | FourFourTwo
In huge NWSL news, Real Salt Lake will replace FCKC in the upcoming NWSL season.
Fischer and Ginther, PSV release disappointed statements after meeting - Massive Report
#SavetheCrew got dealt another blow.
Clint Dempsey wins MLS Comeback Player of the Year - Sounder At Heart
Clint Dempsey was voted MLS Comeback Player of the Year winning 26 percent of the media vote. Federico Higuain won 26 percent of the club vote.
Update: SF soccer club folds despite winning championship
NASL defending champs San Francisco Deltas are folding.
Denise Reddy leaves Washington Spirit to become Sky Blue FC head coach - Black And Red United
The Spirit assistant coach and Maryland DA director is taking over New Jersey’s NWSL club.
Denise Reddy named new Sky Blue FC head coach - Once A Metro
From the Sky Blue FC perspective.
